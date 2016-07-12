Tosh.0
October 4, 2016 - Randalin the PAWG
Season 8 E 22 • 10/04/2016
A girl battles a tree, a woman outsmarts a parking clamp, and Daniel gets personal with one of the biggest booties on the internet.
Tosh.0S8 • E16July 12, 2016 - Bond Girl
A woman eats a live octopus, Daniel produces a movie with the first female Bond, and the internet goes crazy for bottle-flipping videos.
07/12/2016
Tosh.0S8 • E17July 19, 2016 - Three Cheese
A vlogger proves just how lazy he is, a private chef demonstrates how to make the easiest recipe in the world, and a bro finds inspiration in a lost phone.
07/19/2016
Tosh.0S8 • E18July 26, 2016 - Sex Doll Repairman
A woman shows off her hand-dancing technique, Daniel's Twitter followers critique video art, and a man trapped in an elevator prompts a pop quiz.
07/26/2016
Tosh.0S8 • E19August 2, 2016 - Climate Change Comedian
A man befriends a beer-chugging fish, the Tosh.0 staffers get embarrassing neck tattoos, and park ranger Brian Ettling raises climate change awareness with comedy.
08/02/2016
Tosh.0S8 • E20August 9, 2016 - Where Are They Now? Pt. 4
A man underestimates a raccoon, former Web Redemption subjects return to the fold, and Daniel applies some time-saving techniques to the summer games.
08/09/2016
Tosh.0S8 • E21September 27, 2016 - Anesthesia Girl
A man loses weight by emptying his stomach, a young woman gets sexually explicit after her wisdom tooth surgery, and Lane Kiffin's public access show returns.
09/27/2016
Tosh.0S8 • E23October 11, 2016 - Free Stud Service
Daniel comments on a pants-dropping dance video, interviews a man offering his sex services on the internet and gives an award to the worst town in the world.
10/11/2016
Tosh.0S8 • E24October 18, 2016 - Super Humman Stuntman
Daniel studies the art of toad stacking, interviews a teen stuntman and tries a dangerous new version of ping-pong.
10/18/2016
Tosh.0S8 • E25October 25, 2016 - Food Surgeon
A woman gets too close to the finish line at a race, a stuntman takes on Orange County's swimming pools, and the creepy clown trend meets its match.
10/25/2016
Tosh.0S8 • E26November 1, 2016 - Bong Lord
A woman downs an entire stick of butter, the internet's preeminent bong smoker gets a checkup, and a fan's email presents a chance for mischief.
11/01/2016
Tosh.0S8 • E27November 8, 2016 – Tosh.0lection Special
Daniel covers all the big issues of the 2016 election, learns some surprising truths from a conspiracy theorist and tries to get inside the mind of the average voter.
11/08/2016
Tosh.0S8 • E28November 15, 2016 - Makeup Jake
A performer finds a new use for a mechanical bull, a teenage makeup guru lends Daniel his expertise, and Daniel charts the rise and fall of the mannequin challenge.
11/25/2016
Tosh.0S8 • E29November 22, 2016 - Kate's Food Challenge
A gang of raccoons finds a doting fan, a competitive eater goes to a theme restaurant, and Daniel's viewers bombard him with Tosh doppelgangers.
11/25/2016
