Genies
Last-Minute Groom - Uncensored
Season 1 E 2 • 11/30/2018
When a groom gets cold feet, the bride calls in Josh and Luke to help her salvage the ceremony.
GeniesS1 • E1The Modern Way to Get Fired - Uncensored
Josh and Luke are brought in by a cowardly boss to fire one of his employees but end up sending him down a new career path.
11/30/2018
GeniesS1 • E3Becoming Amateur EMTs - Uncensored
Things get awkward when Luke and Josh receive a wish request from an injured man they initially tried to ignore.
11/30/2018
