The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
January 23, 2017 - Matt Taibbi
Season 22 E 53 • 01/23/2017
Millions gather worldwide to march for women's rights, Desi Lydic examines the Trump administration's "alternative facts," and Matt Taibbi discusses "Insane Clown President."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E43January 5, 2017 - Keegan-Michael Key
The GOP prepares to repeal Obamacare, Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic examine congressional gridlock, and Keegan-Michael Key gives his final address as Obama's anger translator.
01/05/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E44January 9, 2017 - Susan Goldberg
Trevor recaps the 2017 Golden Globes, Donald Trump lies about an intelligence report on Russian election hacking, and Susan Goldberg discusses National Geographic magazine.
01/09/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E45January 10, 2017 - Aasif Mandvi
Donald Trump prepares for a pre-inauguration news conference, Roy Wood Jr. examines Apple's gun emoji redesign, and Aasif Mandvi discusses "A Series of Unfortunate Events."
01/10/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E46January 11, 2017 - Jonathan Chait
President Obama gives his farewell address, Donald Trump dismisses CNN as "fake news" at his first post-election press conference, and Jonathan Chait discusses "Audacity."
01/11/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E47January 12, 2017 - Cecile Richards
The U.S. Ethics Office blasts Donald Trump's divestment plan, Ben Carson begins his confirmation hearing for HUD secretary, and Cecile Richards discusses Planned Parenthood.
01/12/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E48January 16, 2017 - David Fahrenthold & Bryshere Gray
Donald Trump lashes out at John Lewis, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold talks about covering the 2016 election, and Bryshere Gray discusses "The New Edition Story."
01/16/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E49January 17, 2017 - John Zimmer
President Obama makes last-ditch efforts to protect his legacy, Lewis Black reflects on the lack of star power at Donald Trump's inauguration, and John Zimmer discusses Lyft.
01/17/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E50January 18, 2017 - Samantha Power
Secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos undergoes a harsh Senate hearing, Michelle Wolf examines Donald Trump's approval rating, and Samantha Power discusses her U.N. role.
01/18/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E51January 19, 2017 - Scott Conroy & James McAvoy
Tensions over President-elect Trump's relationship with Russia rise ahead of his inauguration, Scott Conroy discusses "Embeds," and James McAvoy chats about his movie "Split."
01/19/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E52January 20, 2017 - Joy Reid
Donald Trump is sworn in as president, Roy Wood Jr. salutes Barack Obama, Desi Lydic tackles parenthood in a new America, and Joy Reid discusses "We Are the Change We Seek."
01/20/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E54January 24, 2017 - Big Sean
Trevor profiles White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, The Best F#@king News Team auditions to read President Trump's tweets, and Big Sean discusses his album "I Decided."
01/24/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E55January 25, 2017 - Heather Ann Thompson & Bellamy Young
President Trump signs a series of controversial executive orders, author Heather Ann Thompson discusses "Blood in the Water," and actress Bellamy Young chats about "Scandal."
01/25/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E56January 26, 2017 - Laurence Fishburne
Donald Trump gives his first interview as president, Trevor examines the actual inaugural cake, and Laurence Fishburne talks about playing Nelson Mandela in "Madiba."
01/26/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E57January 30, 2017 - Sybrina Fulton & Tracy Martin
Hasan Minhaj examines a Muslim-targeted travel ban, Neal Brennan accuses President Trump of being too sensitive, and Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin discuss "Rest in Power."
01/30/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E58January 31, 2017 - Anthony D. Romero
President Trump fires the acting U.S. attorney general, Hasan Minhaj puts the Muslim-targeted travel ban into historical perspective, and Anthony D. Romero discusses the ACLU.
01/31/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E59February 1, 2017 - David Miliband
President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and hosts a Black History Month gathering, and David Miliband discusses the International Rescue Committee.
02/01/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E60February 2, 2017 - Blair Underwood
President Trump picks fights with Mexico and Australia, Roy Wood Jr. attends a football convention to get his mind off of politics, and Blair Underwood discusses "Quantico."
02/02/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E61February 6, 2017 - Keith Ellison
President Trump lashes out at a federal judge on Twitter, Trevor examines Steve Bannon's role in the White House, and Keith Ellison discusses the Democratic Party's future.
02/06/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E62February 7, 2017 - Marty Walsh
President Trump accuses the media of underreporting terrorism, Michelle Wolf lauds Kellyanne Conway's duplicity, and Marty Walsh discusses Boston's sanctuary city status.
02/07/2017
