The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
January 30, 2020 - Matthew A. Cherry
Season 25 E 56 • 01/30/2020
Legal sports betting could take the U.S. by storm, Neal Brennan examines the GOP's kinky submission to President Trump, and filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry discusses "Hair Love."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E46January 14, 2020 - January Democratic Debate Special
Trevor analyzes the Democratic debate live, Jordan Klepper examines Iowa's role in the primaries, and former GOP strategist Rick Wilson discusses "Running Against the Devil."
01/14/2020
27:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E47Extended - January 15, 2020 - Yara Shahidi
Nancy Pelosi sends articles of impeachment to the Senate, Ronny Chieng reports on the CES 2020 tech expo, and actor/activist Yara Shahidi discusses her role on "grown-ish."
01/15/2020
25:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E48January 16, 2020 - Susie Essman
Lev Parnas implicates President Trump in the Ukraine scheme, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports, and actor and comedian Susie Essman discusses "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
01/16/2020
29:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E49Extended - January 20, 2020 - Mary Frances Berry
The New York Times announces a double presidential endorsement, Roy Wood Jr. covers iffy MLK Day celebrations, and Mary Frances Berry discusses "History Teaches Us to Resist."
01/20/2020
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E50January 21, 2020 - BD Wong
President Trump's Senate impeachment trial begins, Michael Kosta weighs in on Mitch McConnell's impeachment rules, and actor BD Wong discusses Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.
01/21/2020
28:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E51Extended - January 22, 2020 - Kim Ghattas
Congress members clash at President Trump's impeachment trial, Desi Lydic investigates Arizona's rejection of daylight saving time, and Kim Ghattas discusses "Black Wave."
01/22/2020
27:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E52Extended - January 23, 2020 - Kehinde Wiley
Senators duck out of President Trump's impeachment trial, Desi Lydic reacts to obstacles facing the Equal Rights Amendment, and artist Kehinde Wiley sits down with Trevor.
01/23/2020
26:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E53Extended - January 27, 2020 - Charles Yu
John Bolton's memoir manuscript complicates the Trump impeachment saga, Desi Lydic investigates the Mars One program, and Charles Yu discusses his novel "Interior Chinatown."
01/27/2020
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E54January 28, 2020 - Ilana Glazer
Fox News takes aim at John Bolton, President Trump advances his anti-immigrant agenda, and comedian Ilana Glazer discusses "The Planet Is Burning" and "Horny 4 Tha Polls."
01/28/2020
25:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E55January 29, 2020 - Ezra Klein
Roy Wood Jr. reacts to the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan, the impeachment trial enters a new phase, and Vox editor Ezra Klein discusses "Why We're Polarized."
01/29/2020
25:29
28:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E57Extended - February 3, 2020 - Daniel Ricciardo
GOP senators reject impeachment trial witnesses, Jordan Klepper meets Iowa Trump supporters, and Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo discusses "Formula 1: Drive to Survive."
02/03/2020
29:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E58February 4, 2020 - 2020 State of the Union Special
Trevor and the Daily Show News Team provide live coverage of President Trump's State of the Union Address, and PBS's "Firing Line" host Margaret Hoover analyzes the speech.
02/04/2020
30:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E59February 5, 2020 - Nikole Hannah-Jones - Uncensored
President Trump's impeachment trial ends, Roy Wood Jr. honors unsung black explorers, and New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses the 1619 Project.
02/05/2020
25:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E60February 10, 2020 - Tochi Onyebuchi
Joe Biden targets Pete Buttigieg with a ruthless attack ad, Ronny Chieng examines the upcoming New Hampshire primary, and author Tochi Onyebuchi discusses "Riot Baby."
02/10/2020
26:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E61Extended - February 11, 2020 - Wale
Michael Kosta gives his take on the New Hampshire primary, Ronny Chieng rails against coronavirus misinformation, and Wale discusses his album "Wow... That's Crazy."
02/11/2020
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E62February 12, 2020 - Lakeith Stanfield
Trevor covers the New Hampshire Democratic primary, Ronny Chieng examines Andrew Yang's exercise in universal basic income, and Lakeith Stanfield discusses "The Photograph."
02/12/2020
27:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E63Extended - February 13, 2020 - Nick Kroll
Michael Bloomberg takes heat for his past defense of "stop and frisk," Roy Wood Jr. expounds on the Chitlin' Circuit, and Nick Kroll discusses his movie "Olympic Dreams."
02/13/2020
28:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E64Extended - February 24, 2020 - Anthony Mackie
Bernie Sanders wins the Nevada Democratic primary, President Trump receives a hero's welcome in India, and actor Anthony Mackie discusses his Netflix series "Altered Carbon."
02/24/2020
35:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E65February 25, 2020 - February Democratic Debate Special
Trevor examines the 10th Democratic debate live, Jaboukie Young-White interviews LGBTQ voters about Pete Buttigieg, and Rahm Emanuel discusses his book "The Nation City."
02/25/2020
26:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E66Extended - February 26, 2020 - Kiley Reid
Trevor covers the growing coronavirus threat, Roy Wood Jr. highlights African-American fashion trailblazers, and author Kiley Reid discusses her novel "Such a Fun Age."
02/26/2020
04:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E66NASA Seeks New Astronauts, a Hot Pockets Heiress Is Prison-Bound & Scotland Offers Free Tampons
NASA goes on a hiring blitz for new astronauts, the heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune is sentenced to prison, and Scotland provides free sanitary products for all women.
02/26/2020
08:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E66Is This How We Die? - Coronavirus
Team Trump tries to reassure the nation that the coronavirus is under control, and Trevor examines the effects of the outbreak's continuing spread throughout the world.
02/26/2020
06:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E66Kiley Reid - Race, Class and Awkwardness in "Such a Fun Age" - Extended Interview
Author Kiley Reid discusses "Such a Fun Age," her best-selling debut novel about the precarious relationship between a black babysitter and her wealthy white female employer.
02/26/2020
