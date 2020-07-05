Robbie

Robbie vs. Rooney

Season 1 E 3 • 05/07/2020

Robbie tries turning the public against the new high school basketball coach so he can claim the job for himself, and Robbie Sr. embraces retirement.

Robbie
S1 • E1
Pilot

Ice cream store manager and church-league basketball coach Robbie goes after his dream job and gets some shocking news from his ex-girlfriend.
05/07/2020
Robbie
S1 • E2
Robbie vs. The Room of Dreams

When Robbie seeks to baptize Caleb so he can play on the church basketball team, Ava demands that Robbie first step up as a dad financially.
05/07/2020
Robbie
S1 • E4
Robbie vs. Tight Pants Tom

Robbie attempts to befriend the team's parents at Ava's suggestion, but his immature behavior and hostile attitude get in the way.
05/07/2020
Robbie
S1 • E5
Robbie vs. Sugartown

The arrival of a new boutique ice cream chain pits Robbie against his dad and gives Ava a chance to meet her hero.
05/07/2020
Robbie
S1 • E6
Robbie vs. Piano Chicken

Robbie tries to get uniforms for his team, but raising the funds requires him to pack the crowd for the next game, and Ava tours a prospective private school for Caleb.
05/07/2020
Robbie
S1 • E7
Robbie vs. Ava vs. Danielle

At Caleb's birthday party, Ava gets frustrated at her bossy older sister and Robbie finds out that Ava lied about how their relationship ended.
05/07/2020
Robbie
S1 • E8
Robbie vs. Janie's Husband

When Janie's pen pal husband gets released from jail, he sees Robbie as a role model, and Caleb is in a shooting slump as the final game of the season approaches.
05/07/2020
