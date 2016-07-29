@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Extended - Thursday, September 8, 2016 - Uncensored
Season 3 E 150 • 09/08/2016
Esther Povitsky and the Sklar Brothers get sarcastic about North Korea, examine a Donald Trump-shaped cloud and name #OneLetterOffSports in this extended, uncensored episode.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E139Extended - Friday, July 29, 2016 - Uncensored
Jesse Joyce and Brendon Walsh investigate the campaign of alleged time traveling, dinosaur-fighting presidential candidate Andrew Basiago in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/29/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E140Monday, August 8, 2016
Jason Biggs, Beth Stelling and Hari Kondabolu list events for Tonga's oiled-up flag bearer, find new uses for a creepy Lucille Ball statue and sing #OlympicSongs.
08/08/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E141Tuesday, August 9, 2016
Kurt Braunohler, Emily Heller and Steve Agee make up lawsuits against movies, pay tribute to late Cincinnati Zoo gorilla Harambe and explain how to #QuitYourJobIn5Words.
08/09/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E142Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Jimmy Pardo, David Krumholtz and Doug Benson read fired-up tweets from the Secret Service, discover a Pokestop shortage in Norway and list reasons #VacationSuckedBecause.
08/10/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E144Monday, August 15, 2016
Yakov Smirnoff, Flula Borg and Maeve Higgins suggest ways to avoid a lawsuit, list recently broken ancient records and #OneWordOffMovieQuotes.
08/15/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E145Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Maz Jobrani, Gina Yashere and Jon Dore battle it out in night two of @midnight's Non-Trademark-Infringing International Competition for Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals.
08/16/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E146Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Jimmy O. Yang, Francisco Ramos and Milana Vayntrub battle it out for a spot in the finals of @midnight's Non-Trademark-Infringing International Competition for Medals.
08/17/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E147Extended - Thursday, August 18, 2016 - Uncensored
Finalists Flula Borg, Gina Yashere and Milana Vayntrub vie for the gold in @midnight's Non-Trademark-Infringing International Competition in this extended, uncensored episode.
08/18/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E148Tuesday, September 6, 2016
Kyle Kinane, Ron Funches and Tiffany Haddish explain Hillary Clinton's coughing fit, sum up #HighSchoolIn5Words and create commercials for obscure colleges.
09/06/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E149Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Adam Goldberg, Mary Lynn Rajskub and James Davis list #PieSciFi, reenact Patton Oswalt and Martin Shkreli's Twitter feud and invent Hillary Clinton conspiracy theories.
09/07/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E151Monday, September 12, 2016
Kate Walsh, Michelle Buteau and Jim Jefferies assign duties to Hillary Clinton's supposed body double, list #NerdHolidays and appoint celebrities to cabinet positions.
09/12/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E152Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Moshe Kasher, Aisling Bea and Chris D'Elia decide whether or not to forgive Ryan Lochte, list #InternetTVShows and read George W. Bush's deleted emails.
09/13/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E153Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Chelsea Davison, Adam Ray and Amir K of "MADtv" guess what Donald Trump's next big televised stunt will be, list #HipHopCharities and name bizarre celebrity product lines.
09/14/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E154Extended - Thursday, September 15, 2016 - Uncensored
Jeff Tweedy, Jen Kirkman and David Koechner give out "Game of Thrones" Emmys, list #OneWordOffSongs and send awkward NASA transmissions in this extended, uncensored episode.
09/15/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E155Monday, September 19, 2016
Donald Trump (Anthony Atamanuik) takes over as Katee Sackhoff, Natasha Lyonne and Doug Benson #TrumpAQuote, topple the patriarchy and celebrate Ben Carson's birthday.
09/19/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E156Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Donald Trump (Anthony Atamanuik) joins Aya Cash, Janet Varney and Paul F. Tompkins to weigh in on the Brangelina divorce, list #ThingsHillaryGoogles and play "Family Feud."
09/20/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E157Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Donald Trump (Anthony Atamanuik), Cheryl Hines, Johnny Pemberton and Artemis Pebdani create a British In-N-Out Burger menu, list #FishTV and pry into a stepdad's web history.
09/21/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E158Extended - Thursday, September 22, 2016 - Uncensored
Donald Trump (Anthony Atamanuik) joins Mae Whitman, Derek Waters and Rich Fulcher to invent new reaction emojis and study #DrunkerHistory in this extended, uncensored episode.
09/22/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E159Monday, September 26, 2016
Co-host Kato Kaelin revisits the 90s with Margaret Cho, Jaleel White and Emo Philips to toast Donald Trump, sum up the #90sIn5Words and list music video facts with Lisa Loeb.
09/26/2016