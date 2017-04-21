Ya Killin' Me

Nick Might Be a Zombie Now - Uncensored

Season 2 E 6 • 10/23/2017

A coma patient attempts to convince a medical examiner that he's not actually a zombie.

Ya Killin' Me
S1 • E1
NICK'S WIFE WANTS A DIVORCE NOW

A coma patient wakes only to find that his wife wants a divorce.
04/21/2017
Ya Killin' Me
S1 • E2
ALL MOVIES ARE TV SHOWS NOW - Uncensored

A coma patient wakes and is baffled to discover how many films have been adapted for television.
04/21/2017
Ya Killin' Me
S1 • E3
YOUR FAVORITE CELEBRITIES ARE DEAD NOW - Uncensored

A clown pays a visit to a coma patient and reveals all the celebrities who have died while he's been unconscious.
04/21/2017
Ya Killin' Me
S1 • E4
NICK IS WOKE NOW - Uncensored

A nurse discovers that, despite being unconscious, a longtime coma patient is also somehow a passionate activist.
04/21/2017
Ya Killin' Me
S1 • E5
THE EASTER BUNNY IS AN ATHEIST NOW - Uncensored

Lost in a hallucinogenic netherworld, a coma patient meets a newly godless Easter Bunny.
04/21/2017
Ya Killin' Me
S2 • E1
We Hate Those Celebrities Now - Uncensored

A coma patient wakes up to discover how many beloved celebrities are now widely despised.
10/23/2017
Ya Killin' Me
S2 • E2
All Movies Are Three Boots Now

A coma patient struggles with the news that several film franchises have been rebooted multiple times while he's been unconscious.
10/23/2017
Ya Killin' Me
S2 • E3
Everyone's a Woman Now - Uncensored

A doctor lectures a newly awakened coma patient about all the progress women have made while he was unconscious.
10/23/2017
Ya Killin' Me
S2 • E4
Nick Only Cares About His Sandwich Now - Uncensored

A coma patient dreaming of eating a sandwich wakes up to find a dreary, sandwich-less world.
10/23/2017
Ya Killin' Me
S2 • E5
All Doctors Are Ubers Now - Uncensored

Just before quitting, a doctor puts his coma patient in the care of a temp hired through Uber.
10/23/2017
Ya Killin' Me
S2 • E6
Nick Might Be a Zombie Now - Uncensored

A coma patient attempts to convince a medical examiner that he's not actually a zombie.
10/23/2017
