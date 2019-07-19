This Week at the Comedy Cellar
Five Inches or Less
Season 3 E 5 • 03/20/2020
Joe Machi, Eagle Witt and Erin Jackson discuss COVID-19 panic buying, retail jobs and saving money, and Lynne Koplitz takes the Comic Spotlight.
This Week at the Comedy CellarS2 • E1July 14 - July 19, 2019
Sam Morril, Mike Yard, Jessica Kirson and others sound off on everything from Jeffrey Epstein's arrest to the New York blackout, and Bonnie McFarlane gets the Comic Spotlight.
07/19/2019
This Week at the Comedy CellarS2 • E2July 21 - July 26, 2019
Michael Kosta, Dan St. Germain, Chloe Hilliard and more weigh in on everything from Comic-Con to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and Josh Johnson gets the Comic Spotlight.
07/26/2019
This Week at the Comedy CellarS2 • E3July 28 - August 2, 2019
Roy Wood Jr., Chris Gethard, Nikki Glaser and more give their takes on the Democratic debates, weed laws and "The Bachelorette," and Chloe Hilliard takes the Comic Spotlight.
08/02/2019
This Week at the Comedy CellarS2 • E4August 4 - August 9, 2019
Chris Distefano, Erin Jackson and Yamaneika Saunders weigh in on Puerto Rico's election, climate change and specific dating apps, and Greer Barnes is in the Comic Spotlight.
08/09/2019
This Week at the Comedy CellarS2 • E5August 11 - August 16, 2019
Sam Jay, Chris Redd and Pete Lee give their takes on Jeffrey Epstein conspiracies, Equinox gym boycotts and race-based violence, and Roy Wood Jr. gets the Comic Spotlight.
08/16/2019
This Week at the Comedy CellarS2 • E6August 18 - August 23, 2019 - Uncensored
Matteo Lane, Mark Normand, Yamaneika Saunders, Rich Vos and Sarah Tollemache discuss weddings and true crime, and Sam Morril and Joe Machi share the Comic Spotlight.
08/23/2019
This Week at the Comedy CellarS3 • E1***ing Ass
Andy Haynes, Joe List, Chloe Hilliard and Nimesh Patel discuss teen sex trends, plane etiquette, parenthood and sexting AI, and Matteo Lane is in the Comic Spotlight.
02/21/2020
This Week at the Comedy CellarS3 • E2Cocaine x 1000
Yamaneika Saunders, Josh Johnson, Matteo Lane and Rosebud Baker discuss the primaries, cuffing season and Harvey Weinstein, and Pete Lee steps into the Comic Spotlight.
02/28/2020
This Week at the Comedy CellarS3 • E3Rawdogging Straws
Rachel Feinstein, Roy Wood Jr. and Chris Gethard talk about coronavirus preparedness, Super Tuesday results and marriage, and Mia Jackson takes the Comic Spotlight.
03/06/2020
This Week at the Comedy CellarS3 • E4Goopy Mama
Chris Distefano, Michael Rowland and Chloe Hilliard discuss COVID-19, dating apps and aliens, and Keith Robinson takes the Comic Spotlight.
03/13/2020
