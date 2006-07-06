Dog Bites Man

Assignment: Christian Convention

Season 1 E 7 • 07/26/2006

The KHBX crew attempts to better understand religion by attending a Christian music and gaming expo.

Dog Bites Man
S1 • E1
Assignment: Bodybuilders

KHBX's news team attends sexual harassment training before delving into professional bodybuilding.
06/07/2006
Full Ep
21:31
Dog Bites Man
S1 • E4
Assignment: Republican Leadership Conference

The team hopes for national exposure while covering the Southern Republican Leadership Conference.
06/08/2006
Full Ep
21:24
Dog Bites Man
S1 • E2
Assignment: Undercover Homosexual

After sensitivity training, the KHBX team attempts to expose homophobia in an undercover piece.
06/14/2006
Full Ep
21:30
Dog Bites Man
S1 • E3
Assignment: Spring Break

Tillie and the news team investigate spring break debauchery while Alan records a club jam.
06/21/2006
Full Ep
21:11
Dog Bites Man
S1 • E5
Assignment: Team Building

A negative focus group review sends the KHBX news crew on a team bonding trip in the woods.
07/12/2006
Full Ep
21:31
Dog Bites Man
S1 • E6
Assignment: Brighton, Florida

KHBX's plans to cover a national kidnapping story go awry when the team travels to the wrong state.
07/19/2006
Full Ep
21:31
Dog Bites Man
S1 • E7
Assignment: Christian Convention

The KHBX crew attempts to better understand religion by attending a Christian music and gaming expo.
07/26/2006
Full Ep
21:31
Dog Bites Man
S1 • E8
Assignment: Gas Prices

The KHBX team pursues alternate career choices following rumors of possible layoffs.
08/02/2006
Full Ep
21:31
Dog Bites Man
S1 • E9
Assignment: Daytime Talk Pilot

The team produces a morning show pilot entitled "Beekin and Eggs."
08/09/2006
