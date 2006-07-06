Dog Bites Man
Assignment: Christian Convention
Season 1 E 7 • 07/26/2006
The KHBX crew attempts to better understand religion by attending a Christian music and gaming expo.
Dog Bites ManS1 • E1Assignment: Bodybuilders
KHBX's news team attends sexual harassment training before delving into professional bodybuilding.
06/07/2006
Dog Bites ManS1 • E4Assignment: Republican Leadership Conference
The team hopes for national exposure while covering the Southern Republican Leadership Conference.
06/08/2006
Dog Bites ManS1 • E2Assignment: Undercover Homosexual
After sensitivity training, the KHBX team attempts to expose homophobia in an undercover piece.
06/14/2006
Dog Bites ManS1 • E3Assignment: Spring Break
Tillie and the news team investigate spring break debauchery while Alan records a club jam.
06/21/2006
Dog Bites ManS1 • E5Assignment: Team Building
A negative focus group review sends the KHBX news crew on a team bonding trip in the woods.
07/12/2006
Dog Bites ManS1 • E6Assignment: Brighton, Florida
KHBX's plans to cover a national kidnapping story go awry when the team travels to the wrong state.
07/19/2006
Dog Bites ManS1 • E8Assignment: Gas Prices
The KHBX team pursues alternate career choices following rumors of possible layoffs.
08/02/2006
