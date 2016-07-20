The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

August 10, 2016 - Mychal Denzel Smith

Season 21 E 143 • 08/10/2016

Donald Trump calls on Second Amendment supporters to thwart Hillary Clinton, and Mychal Denzel Smith discusses "Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching."

S21 • E133
July 20, 2016 - Christiane Amanpour

From the RNC in Cleveland, Chris Christie leads anti-Hillary Clinton chants, Jordan Klepper examines Donald Trump's faith, and Christiane Amanpour discusses political unity.
07/20/2016
Full Ep
24:20
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E134
July 21, 2016 - Alex Wagner

Live from the RNC in Cleveland, Donald Trump accepts the presidential nomination, Rosie O'Donnell looks back at the mogul's life, and Alex Wagner discusses the election.
07/21/2016
Full Ep
23:01
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E135
July 22, 2016 - The RNC Night 4: The Party's Over

On The Daily Show's final night of RNC coverage, The Best F#@king News Team reacts to Donald Trump's nomination, fact-checks the speeches and prepares for possible deportation.
07/22/2016
Full Ep
21:36
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E136
July 25, 2016 - What to Expect When You're Expectant

To kick off the Democratic National Convention, Trevor revisits a primary process that pitted Hillary Clinton against Bernie Sanders.
07/25/2016
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E137
July 26, 2016 - John Podesta

To kick off The Daily Show's DNC coverage, The Best F#@king News Team examines a DNC email leak, and John Podesta discusses Hillary Clinton's presidential nomination.
07/26/2016
Full Ep
25:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E138
July 27, 2016 - Kirsten Gillibrand

From the DNC in Philadelphia, Desi Lydic unpacks Hillary Clinton's nomination, Donald Trump asks Russia to hack the U.S., and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses paid leave.
07/27/2016
Full Ep
25:50
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E139
July 28, 2016 - Mark Leibovich

As the DNC wraps up in in Philadelphia, Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic nomination for president, and Mark Leibovich discusses the high-stakes election.
07/28/2016
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E140
July 29, 2016 - Cory Booker

On The Daily Show's final night at the DNC in Philadelphia, The Best F#@king News Team reviews the week's speeches, and Cory Booker discusses Hillary Clinton's campaign.
07/29/2016
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E141
August 8, 2016 - John Lewis

Donald Trump accuses Democrats of rigging the election, and Representative John Lewis talks about participating in the civil rights movement in his book "March: Book Three."
08/08/2016
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E142
August 9, 2016 - Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero

Congress battles over Zika funding amid U.S. outbreaks, Desi Lydic fact-checks Donald Trump's economic speech, and Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero discuss Another Period.
08/09/2016
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E143
Full Ep
21:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E144
August 11, 2016 - Mike Birbiglia

Donald Trump claims Barack Obama founded ISIS, Trevor suggests ways to prevent police from shooting unarmed citizens, and Mike Birbiglia discusses "Don't Think Twice."
08/11/2016
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E145
August 15, 2016 - Daniel Radcliffe

Donald Trump's surrogates defend his claims that President Obama founded ISIS, Ronny Chieng examines the Trump Organization, and Daniel Radcliffe discusses "Imperium."
08/15/2016
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E146
August 16, 2016 - Yaa Gyasi & Sharlto Copley

Desi Lydic fact-checks Donald Trump's counterterrorism speech, Yaa Gyasi discusses her book "Homegoing," and Sharlto Copley talks about his movie "The Hollars."
08/16/2016
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E147
August 17, 2016 - LeBron James

Donald Trump calls for more cops in black communities, Trevor examines police profiling, and LeBron James discusses the LeBron James Family Foundation and "Cleveland Hustles."
08/17/2016
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E149
September 6, 2016 - Jeff Ross

China snubs President Obama at the G20 Summit, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on Donald Trump's attempt to woo black voters, and Jeff Ross discusses his special Jeff Ross Roasts Cops.
09/06/2016
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E150
September 7, 2016 - Ava DuVernay

Trevor breaks down Congress's inaction on Zika funding, Hasan Minhaj details the latest features on the iPhone 7, and Ava DuVernay discusses "Queen Sugar."
09/07/2016
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E151
September 8, 2016 - Howard Schultz

Matt Lauer grills Hillary Clinton on her emails, Desi Lydic fact-checks Donald Trump on international relations, and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz discusses "Upstanders."
09/08/2016
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E152
September 12, 2016 - T.I.

Hillary Clinton hides her pneumonia from the public, Hasan Minhaj investigates the Dakota Access pipeline, and rapper T.I. discusses his show "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle."
09/12/2016
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E153
September 13, 2016 - Danielle Weisberg & Carly Zakin

NFL star Colin Kaepernick protests during the national anthem, The Best F#@king News Team debates Kaepernick's patriotism, and Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin talk theSkimm.
09/13/2016
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E154
September 14, 2016 - Hannah Hart

A Missouri law may lift training requirements for gun owners, Roy Wood Jr. reports on a college protest that fights firearms with dildos, and Hannah Hart discusses "Dirty 30."
09/14/2016
