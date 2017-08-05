At Midnight with Chris Hardwick

Extended - June 1, 2017 - Uncensored

Season 4 E 112 • 06/02/2017

Wendy Liebman, Chuck Sklar and Doug Benson invent modern mafia nicknames, #AirYourGrievancesIn5Words and imagine awful pop-up restaurants in this extended, uncensored episode.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E102
May 8, 2017 - #GameOfThronesTVShows

Dweezil Zappa, Mark Normand and April Richardson guess what tips Obama gave to Trump, list #GameOfThronesTVShows and school Congress on the GOP health care bill.
05/08/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E103
May 9, 2017 - #NewNBATeams

Jon Rudnitsky, Steve Byrne and Dulce Sloan update former FBI director James Comey's resume, gossip with a baby hairdresser and make up #NewNBATeams.
05/09/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E104
May 10, 2017 - #RuinMetal

Michael Starr, Lexxi Foxx and Stix Zadinia of the band Steel Panther put inappropriate celebrities on magazine covers, #RuinMetal and make up new dirty words.
05/10/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E105
Extended - May 11, 2017 - #MomInFiveWords - Uncensored

Randy Sklar, Yassir Lester and Ron Funches are joined by their moms for a special @midnight Mother's Day celebration in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/12/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E106
May 15, 2017 - #FirstDraftCartoons

Andree Vermeulen, Steve Agee and Ken Jennings guess what Fox News thinks that women want, create #FirstDraftCartoons and make up captions for confusing beach safety signs.
05/15/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E107
May 16, 2017 - #BroQuotes

Rhea Seehorn, Taryn Manning and Jaime King make honest in-flight announcements, come up with #BroQuotes and list health-conscious clickbait articles.
05/16/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E108
May 17, 2017 - #MakeASongBoring

Gilbert Gottfried, Whitney Cummings and Jesse Joyce roast politicians, come up with D.C.-based porn titles and #MakeASongBoring.
05/17/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E109
Extended - May 18, 2017 - #NSFW90sShows - Uncensored

Vance Sanders, Bess Kalb and Murray Valeriano ponder old-school celebrity nudes, pitch #NSFW90sShows and imagine awful museums in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/19/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E110
May 30, 2017 - #InternetBands

Horatio Sanz, Sebastian Bach and Alison Becker guess what's inside Donald Trump's monthly subscription box, order Ben & Jerry's in Australia and make up #InternetBands.
05/30/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E111
May 31, 2017 - #SuperheroHistory

Tawny Newsome, Tim Baltz and Paul F. Tompkins of "Bajillion Dollar Propertie$" caption a sexy Kenny G photo, study up on #SuperheroHistory and reveal "Star Wars" spoilers.
05/31/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E112
Extended - June 1, 2017 - Uncensored

Wendy Liebman, Chuck Sklar and Doug Benson invent modern mafia nicknames, #AirYourGrievancesIn5Words and imagine awful pop-up restaurants in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/02/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E113
June 5, 2017 - #BasketballTV

Jessica Lowe, Alan Yang and Jon Daly guess which movies Fox News will complain about this summer, name misspelled porn films and make up #BasketballTV.
06/05/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E114
June 6, 2017 - #DogBroadway

"Downward Dog" stars Lucas Neff, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Barry Rothbart welcome actual puppies to the stage, imagine how canines relieve stress and list #DogBroadway shows.
06/06/2017
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E115
June 7, 2017 - #MonsterAMovie

Lucy Davis, Sean Donnelly and Tom Rhodes #MonsterAMovie, write dating profiles for fish and imagine apps that a 10-year-old would create.
06/07/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E116
Extended - June 8, 2017 - #ElderlyBeatlesSongs - Uncensored

"The Magicians" stars Olivia Dudley, Summer Bishil and Hale Appleman invent goth-friendly Disney rides and imagine #ElderlyBeatlesSongs in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/09/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E117
June 12, 2017 - #NSFWGames

Kumail Nanjiani, Ray Romano and Kurt Braunohler of "The Big Sick" make up monster-inspired political slogans, guess the meaning of a mysterious tweet and create #NSFWGames.
06/12/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E118
June 13, 2017 - #BadMovieSequels

Pauly Shore, Marcella Arguello and Mike Lawrence imagine what records Justin Bieber will break, pitch #BadMovieSequels and guess what celebrities are promoting on Instagram.
06/13/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E119
June 14, 2017 - #DadTV

Comedians Wayne Brady, Greg Proops and Beth Dover visit the panel and celebrate Father's Day.
06/14/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E120
Extended - June 15, 2017 - #AthleteSongs - Uncensored

Jerry Ferrara, Diona Reasonover and Ryan Stout list items in pricey collectable video games, sing #AthleteSongs and name 1880s pastimes in this uncensored, extended episode.
06/16/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E121
June 19, 2017 - #AddAWomanImproveASong

"RuPaul's Drag Race" favorites Katya, Ginger Minj and Alaska Thunderf**k 5000 welcome Beyonce's twins into the world, #AddAWomanImproveASong and read the GOP.
06/19/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E122
June 20, 2017 - #PoliticalShakespeare

Eddie Izzard, Tim Minchin and Kristen Schaal guess which extreme American ballpark sandwich is real, make up #PoliticalShakespeare and give voices to inanimate objects.
06/20/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29

A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie

Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41

Cursed Friends
This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends

Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
01:22

Out of Office
Out of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity

A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022
Trailer
00:35

South ParkS25
A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022