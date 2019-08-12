Lights Out with David Spade

September 5, 2019 - Anthony Jeselnik, J.B. Smoove & Annie Lederman

Season 1 E 19 • 09/05/2019

Anthony Jeselnik, J.B. Smoove and Annie Lederman weigh in on drag queen Farrah Moan's beef with Ariana Grande and a sexy pollution film, and NBA star Nick Young does stand-up.

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E9
August 12, 2019 - Wayne Brady, Tim Dillon & Lauren Lapkus

Wayne Brady, Tim Dillon and Lauren Lapkus discuss Caitlyn Jenner's birthday gaffe and an intoxicated flight attendant's arrest, and Spade creates his own diet tea.
08/12/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E10
August 13, 2019 - Dennis Miller, Jo Koy, Punkie Johnson & Lara Beitz

Dennis Miller, Jo Koy and Punkie Johnson discuss Alex Rodriguez's robbery and NFL star Jalen Ramsey's intimidation tactics, and comedian Lara Beitz gripes about dating.
08/13/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E11
August 14, 2019 - Ron Funches, Chris Franjola, Megan Gailey & Jon Lovitz

Ron Funches, Chris Franjola and Megan Gailey weigh in on Drake's "Abbey Road" tattoo and Mike Tyson's $40,000 monthly weed bill, and Jon Lovitz stops by.
08/14/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E12
August 15, 2019 - Robin Thede, Todd Glass, Josh Wolf & Stassi Schroeder

Robin Thede, Todd Glass and Josh Wolf discuss Simon Cowell's new look and Conor McGregor's alleged bar fight, and Stassi Schroeder chats about her first attempt at stand-up.
08/15/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E13
August 19, 2019 - Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden & Stephen Root

Spade chats with "Barry" cast members Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden and Stephen Root, and Rob Schneider reprises an iconic character from "Saturday Night Live."
08/19/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E14
August 20, 2019 - Dave Attell, Isla Fisher, Greg Fitzsimmons & Carrot Top

Dave Attell, Isla Fisher and Greg Fitzsimmons react to a celebrity breakup and a report on drug use among dolphins, and Carrot Top drops in for a rapid-fire prop fest.
08/20/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E15
August 21, 2019 - Nikki Glaser, Bert Kreischer & Todd Barry

Panelists Nikki Glaser, Bert Kreischer and Todd Barry react to an Instagram hoax that duped several celebrities and chat about the latest cast of "Dancing with the Stars."
08/21/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E16
August 22, 2019 - Sarah Tiana, Thomas Lennon, Arturo Castro & Mumford & Sons

Sarah Tiana, Thomas Lennon and Arturo Castro discuss colorful developments in the world of Major League Baseball, and Mumford & Sons interviews to become Spade's house band.
08/22/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E17
September 3, 2019 - Jon Lovitz, Lauren Sivan & Pete Holmes

Jon Lovitz, Lauren Sivan and Pete Holmes discuss Kendall Jenner's Fyre Festival lawsuit and a Catholic school's "Harry Potter" ban, and Chelsea Davison chats about the Emmys.
09/03/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E18
September 4, 2019 - Steve Rannazzisi, Kyle Dunnigan & Margaret Cho

Cocaine washes up on a beach in Florida, Heidi Klum gets an odd birthday gift, and Steve Rannazzisi, Kyle Dunnigan and Margaret Cho discuss Ariana Grande's Forever 21 lawsuit.
09/04/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E20
September 9, 2019 - Brett Gelman, Chance the Rapper & Judd Apatow

Brett Gelman, Chance the Rapper and Judd Apatow discuss Kanye West's Sunday Service, Kourtney Kardashian's health scare, and Antonio Brown's release from the Oakland Raiders.
09/09/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E21
September 10, 2019 - Bhad Bhabie, Donnell Rawlings & Guy Branum

Bhad Bhabie, Donnell Rawlings and Guy Branum discuss Lindsay Lohan's return to music and Nicki Minaj's retirement, and Spade goes behind-the-scenes on "Bachelor in Paradise."
09/10/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E22
September 11, 2019 - Jay Leno, Natasha Leggero & Norm Macdonald

Jay Leno, Natasha Leggero and Norm Macdonald discuss self-driving cars and offer Spade advice about hosting a late-night show, and pro-racecar driver Kurt Busch stops by.
09/11/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E23
September 12, 2019 - Mary Lynn Rajskub, Randy Sklar, Jason Sklar & Rascal Flatts

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar talk Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's prison release and LeBron James's trademark request, and Spade interviews Rascal Flatts.
09/12/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E24
September 16, 2019 - Bill Burr & Jim Jefferies

Bill Burr and Jim Jefferies discuss Shane Gillis's "Saturday Night Live" firing and Felicity Huffman's jail sentence, and Spade goes backstage at the Roast of Alec Baldwin.
09/16/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E25
September 17, 2019 - Brad Williams, Rob Schneider, Jen Kirkman & Brian Simpson

Brad Williams, Rob Schneider and Jen Kirkman discuss Kanye West's choice not to let his daughter use makeup, Bobby Lee calls in, and comedian Brian Simpson performs.
09/17/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E26
September 18, 2019 - Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Tiana, Fred Armisen & Sean Penn

Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Tiana and Fred Armisen discuss the newest bachelor on "The Bachelor" and Antonio Brown's odd doctor's visits, and Spade gets a tattoo from Sean Penn.
09/18/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E27
September 19, 2019 - Nikki Glaser, Drew Carey & Fortune Feimster

Nikki Glaser, Drew Carey and Fortune Feimster talk about relationship rumors surrounding two "Dancing with the Stars" contestants and give their take on a new text-analyzing app.
09/19/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E28
September 23, 2019 - Maria Bamford, Erik Griffin & Joel McHale

Maria Bamford, Erik Griffin and Joel McHale discuss Peter Dinklage's Emmy win, "Fleabag" star Brett Gelman calls in, and former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill tries stand-up.
09/23/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E29
September 24, 2019 - Christina P., Michael Rapaport & Dulce Sloan

Christina P., Michael Rapaport and Dulce Sloan discuss Lindsay Lohan's "Xanax" music video, Jennifer Lawrence's Amazon wedding registry and a viral gender reveal stunt.
09/24/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E29
Lindsay Lohan's "Xanax" Video & Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding Gift Registry

Christina P., Michael Rapaport and Dulce Sloan break down Lindsay Lohan's "Xanax" music video and Jennifer Lawrence's public Amazon wedding registry.
09/24/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E29
A Hippo Helps a Gender Reveal Go Viral

The panelists weigh in on a Texas couple's viral gender reveal stunt involving a hippo, and show writer Sarah Tiana has an office gender reveal party of her own.
09/24/2019
