Jeff & Some Aliens

Jeff & Some Laughs

Season 1 E 4 • 02/01/2017

To save his father's life after a car crash, Jeff begins using an alien device that harnesses the healing power of laughter.

21:15

Jeff & Some Aliens
S1 • E1
Jeff & Some Honor Killings

After Jeff inadvertently murders an alien on the planet Azuria, he is forced to kill a human on Earth in order to prevent an intergalactic war.
01/11/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Jeff & Some Aliens
S1 • E2
Jeff & Some Energy Trading

Jeff trades his life energy for luxury items that he uses to impress his ex, but things quickly spiral out of control.
01/18/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Jeff & Some Aliens
S1 • E3
Jeff & Some Preteen Girls

Jeff goes undercover among a group of preteen girls to convince his niece to pursue her artistic dreams.
01/25/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Jeff & Some Aliens
S1 • E4
Jeff & Some Laughs

To save his father's life after a car crash, Jeff begins using an alien device that harnesses the healing power of laughter.
02/01/2017
Full Ep
21:09
Jeff & Some Aliens
S1 • E5
Jeff & Some Colonists

Jeff accidentally hands the Earth over to alien conquerors with a voracious appetite for smoothies.
02/08/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Jeff & Some Aliens
S1 • E6
Jeff & Some Confidence

After Jeff uses an alien device to alter his memories, he becomes a brash, confident businessman.
02/15/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Jeff & Some Aliens
S1 • E7
Jeff & Some Jeffs

While the aliens are away on vacation, Jeff accidentally uses a device that gives everyone on Earth his exact personality traits.
02/22/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Jeff & Some Aliens
S1 • E8
Jeff & Some Childlike Joy & Whimsy

Jeff feeds his childhood best friend a mind-altering chemical in order to reignite his youthful sense of fun.
03/01/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Jeff & Some Aliens
S1 • E9
Jeff & Some Love

To save the Earth from destruction, Jeff must win Linda's love within 50 days.
03/08/2017
Full Ep
21:13
Jeff & Some Aliens
S1 • E10
Jeff & Some Love Simulations

The aliens help Jeff find his soulmate using simulations with miniature clones, but things go bad when one of them escapes into the real world.
03/15/2017
