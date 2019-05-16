The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

June 5, 2019 - Randall Park

Season 24 E 122 • 06/05/2019

Trevor highlights U.K. politician Boris Johnson, Lewis Black rails against the CBD craze, and Randall Park chats about his Netflix movie "Always Be My Maybe."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E112
The Kid Gloves Come Off

The Daily Show highlights young people taking an outsized role in politics, including teen activists from Parkland and kids who challenged Dianne Feinstein on climate change.
05/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E113
May 20, 2019 - Kirsten Gillibrand

GOP state lawmakers take aim at Roe v. Wade, Mayor Bill de Blasio announces his White House bid, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses her 2020 presidential campaign.
05/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E114
Extended - May 21, 2019 - Ava DuVernay

Democratic presidential hopefuls take varying approaches to Fox News, Michael Kosta talks to a man who helped legalize nunchucks, and Ava DuVernay discusses "When They See Us."
05/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E115
Extended - May 22, 2019 - Rachel Louise Snyder

The U.S. and China race to control 5G, Ronny Chieng talks to New Yorkers about their texting-while-walking habits, and Rachel Louise Snyder discusses "No Visible Bruises."
05/22/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E116
Extended - May 23, 2019 - Wyatt Cenac

President Trump has a major beef with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Dulce Sloan weighs in on Ben Carson's job security, and Wyatt Cenac discusses "Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas."
05/23/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E117
Extended - May 28, 2019 - Reese Witherspoon

President Trump pays a visit to Japan, Roy Wood Jr. accuses Trevor of being an anti-American propagandist, and Reese Witherspoon discusses her HBO series "Big Little Lies."
05/28/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E118
Extended - May 29, 2019 - Jill Biden

Robert Mueller gives a rare press conference, Ronny Chieng reacts to high-tech Christian outreach initiatives, and Dr. Jill Biden discusses her book "Where the Light Enters."
05/29/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E119
May 30, 2019 - Christian Siriano

Top Democrats support impeaching President Trump, Neal Brennan calls on Democrats to be as ruthless as Republicans, and Christian Siriano talks fashion and "Project Runway."
05/30/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E120
Extended - June 3, 2019 - Eric Swalwell

President Trump pays an official state visit to the U.K., Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta talk sports, and Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell discusses his 2020 presidential run.
06/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E121
Extended - June 4, 2019 - Amber Scorah

President Trump continues his controversial U.K. visit, Jaboukie Young-White talks socialism with Sen. Bernie Sanders, and author Amber Scorah discusses "Leaving the Witness."
06/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E122
June 5, 2019 - Randall Park

Trevor highlights U.K. politician Boris Johnson, Lewis Black rails against the CBD craze, and Randall Park chats about his Netflix movie "Always Be My Maybe."
06/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E123
Extended - June 6, 2019 - James Corden

Trevor examines the life and career of Elizabeth Warren, President Trump's tweets lose their punch, and James Corden discusses "The Late Late Show" and the 2019 Tony Awards.
06/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E124
June 10, 2019 - Danielle Brooks

Democratic presidential candidates descend on Iowa, President Trump cancels his Mexico tariffs, and actor Danielle Brooks chats about her Shakespeare in the Park experience.
06/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E125
Extended - June 11, 2019 - Kwame Onwuachi

Vladimir Putin builds an alliance with China's Xi Jinping, Ronny Chieng gets embedded with a plastic straw cop, and Kwame Onwuachi discusses "Notes from a Young Black Chef."
06/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E126
Extended - June 12, 2019 - Tessa Thompson

President Trump spars with Joe Biden, Desi Lydic reacts to a Women's World Cup controversy, and actor Tessa Thompson discusses her role in "Men in Black: International."
06/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E127
Extended - June 13, 2019 - Tim Ryan

President Trump signals a willingness to accept foreign dirt on his rivals, Ronny Chieng blasts over-pampered dogs, and Rep. Tim Ryan discusses his 2020 presidential campaign.
06/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E128
Extended - June 17, 2019 - Christine Lagarde

A video captures police threatening a family in Phoenix, President Trump sits down with George Stephanopoulos, and managing director of the IMF Christine Lagarde stops by.
06/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E129
Extended - June 18, 2019 - Tom Perez

Harvard rejects a Parkland survivor over racist remarks, Jaboukie Young-White examines corporate participation in Pride Month, and DNC Chair Tom Perez sits down with Trevor.
06/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E130
June 19, 2019 - Arturo Castro

Tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran, Roy Wood Jr. honors escaped slaves for Juneteenth, and Arturo Castro talks about his sketch series Alternatino with Arturo Castro.
06/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E131
Extended - June 20, 2019 - Lindsey Vonn

Joe Biden takes heat for an anecdote about working with segregationists, Iran shoots down a U.S. drone, and former Olympic Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn sits down with Trevor.
06/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E132
June 24, 2019 - Elaine Welteroth

President Trump suddenly reverses course on bombing Iran, a database exposes racist Facebook posts by police, and author Elaine Welteroth discusses "More Than Enough."
06/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E132
Billy Ray Cyrus at the BET Awards, Democratic Fish Fry in South Carolina & Child Refugee Treatment

Billy Ray Cyrus gets a standing ovation at the BET Awards, Democratic candidates compete in South Carolina, and a former hostage weighs in on America's child refugee camps.
06/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E132
The Plain View Project Exposes Pervasive Police Racism

An online database called The Plain View Project creates shockwaves throughout the U.S. by publishing racist Facebook posts by police officers.
06/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E132
Trump's About-Face on Striking Iran

President Trump has a last-minute change of heart after bringing America to the brink of war with Iran over its attack on a U.S. drone.
06/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E132
Elaine Welteroth - "More Than Enough" and Transforming Teen Vogue for the Trump Era

Elaine Welteroth discusses her memoir "More Than Enough" and talks about how she redefined Teen Vogue by adding incisive social and political content to the publication.
06/24/2019
