The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
August 17, 2022 - John Boyega
Season 27 E 126 • 08/17/2022
GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney loses her primary race in Wyoming, Trevor examines the origin and impact of bank overdraft fees, and actor John Boyega discusses his movie "Breaking."
More
Watching
Full Ep
34:42
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E116August 1, 2022 - Pete Buttigieg
President Biden plans to close border wall gaps, Roy Wood Jr. explores the Black origins of house music, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses U.S. infrastructure challenges.
08/01/2022
Full Ep
34:47
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E117August 2, 2022 - Alec Karakatsanis & Ms. Pat
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit rankles China, civil rights lawyer Alec Karakatsanis discusses his book "Usual Cruelty," and comedian Ms. Pat talks about her series "The Ms. Pat Show."
08/02/2022
Full Ep
33:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E118August 3, 2022 - Ryuji Chua
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, America's student debt crisis is putting the squeeze on elderly borrowers, and Ryuji Chua discusses his documentary "How Conscious Can a Fish Be?"
08/03/2022
Full Ep
24:59
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E119August 4, 2022 - Amandla Stenberg
Scientists reanimate cells from dead pigs, Michael Kosta hosts another trivia game in Times Square, and actor Amandla Stenberg discusses her horror comedy film "Bodies Bodies Bodies."
08/04/2022
Full Ep
34:54
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E120Extended - August 8, 2022 - Tim Scott & Nathalie Emmanuel
The Senate passes a historic climate and health bill, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott discusses "America, a Redemption Story," and Nathalie Emmanuel talks about her role in "The Invitation."
08/08/2022
Full Ep
34:58
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E121August 9, 2022 - Idris Elba
The FBI raids Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, Trevor gets help from his audience on how to avoid being canceled online, and actor Idris Elba discusses his movie "Beast."
08/09/2022
Full Ep
34:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E122August 10, 2022 - Akin Omotoso
Donald Trump invokes the Fifth Amendment during a deposition in New York, Jordan Klepper visits a Trump rally in Wisconsin, and director Akin Omotoso discusses his movie "Rise."
08/10/2022
Full Ep
24:59
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E123August 11, 2022 - Abbi Jacobson
Donald Trump reportedly fears an FBI mole in his inner circle, Ronny Chieng asks provocative questions at the beach, and actor Abbi Jacobson talks about her series "A League of Their Own."
08/11/2022
Full Ep
34:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E124August 15, 2022 - Alex Wagner
Donald Trump makes excuses amid revelations he kept top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago, Ronny Chieng examines the U.S. Space Force, and Alex Wagner discusses her show "Alex Wagner Tonight."
08/15/2022
Full Ep
34:05
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E125August 16, 2022 - Sterling K. Brown
Flash flooding wreaks havoc in Las Vegas, The Daily Show examines the life of Elon Musk, and actor Sterling K. Brown talks about his role in the movie "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul."
08/16/2022
Full Ep
34:58
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E126August 17, 2022 - John Boyega
GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney loses her primary race in Wyoming, Trevor examines the origin and impact of bank overdraft fees, and actor John Boyega discusses his movie "Breaking."
08/17/2022
Full Ep
24:58
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E127August 18, 2022 - Harnaaz Sandhu
The Trump Organization's CFO pleads guilty to tax fraud, Dulcé Sloan and Kerri Colby tackle the GOP's anti-drag queen obsession, and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu sits down with Trevor.
08/18/2022
Full Ep
33:48
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E128September 6, 2022 - Sherri Shepherd
A Florida judge gives Donald Trump a "special master" assist, Michael Kosta has a serious talk about small talk, and comedian Sherri Shepherd chats about her daytime talk show "Sherri."
09/06/2022
Full Ep
34:41
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E129September 7, 2022 - Edward Enninful
Russia edges closer to nuclear disaster in Ukraine, Desi Lydic dives into New York Fashion Week, and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful discusses his memoir "A Visible Man."
09/07/2022
Full Ep
24:47
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E130September 8, 2022 - Marty Walsh
Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96, Desi Lydic Fox-splains the FBI search for documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh sits down with Trevor.
09/08/2022
Full Ep
32:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E131September 14, 2022 - Jennette McCurdy
Trevor covers the complicated aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III begins his reign on a petulant note, and Jennette McCurdy discusses her memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died."
09/14/2022
Full Ep
24:55
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E132September 15, 2022 - George Stephanopoulos
Trevor gives a rapid rundown of the news, Michael Kosta quizzes passersby on the latest popular celebrity quotes, and George Stephanopoulos discusses his docuseries "Power Trip."
09/15/2022
Full Ep
31:12
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E133September 19, 2022 - Sam Morril
Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest, Roy Wood Jr. highlights trailblazing Black animators, and comedian Sam Morril talks about his Netflix special "Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow."
09/19/2022
Full Ep
34:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E135September 21, 2022 - Beto O'Rourke
Donald Trump faces a surge of legal troubles, Dulcé Sloan meets up with a crew of Black mountaineers, and Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke discusses his book "We've Got to Try."
09/21/2022
Full Ep
24:35
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E136September 22, 2022 - Xolo Maridueña
Donald Trump says he can declassify documents with his mind, Dulcé Sloan challenges passersby with dicey questions about education, and "Cobra Kai" star Xolo Maridueña sits down with Trevor.
09/22/2022
Full Ep
34:52
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E137September 26, 2022 - Christiane Amanpour & Tyler Perry
House GOP candidate J.R. Majewski denies lying about his military service, Christiane Amanpour discusses her interview with Iran's president, and Tyler Perry talks about "A Jazzman's Blues."
09/26/2022
Interview
08:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E137Tyler Perry - "A Jazzman's Blues"
Actor, director and producer Tyler Perry talks about his longtime passion project "A Jazzman's Blues" -- a movie now streaming on Netflix -- and reflects on the guiding forces of his career.
09/26/2022
Highlight
14:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E137New Darth Vader Voice & The British Pound Plunges
James Earl Jones retires from voicing Darth Vader, Ohio GOP House candidate J.R. Majewski is accused of lying about his military service, and the British pound takes a pounding.
09/26/2022
Interview
07:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E137Christiane Amanpour - "Amanpour and Company" and Iran Unrest
CNN International journalist Christiane Amanpour discusses the abrupt cancellation of her interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York after her refusal to wear a head scarf.
09/26/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:55
RENO 911!RENO 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist
A timeless holiday tale gets reimagined when Nevada's finest investigate the perfect crime in RENO 911! It's a Wonderful Heist, premiering December 3 at 8/7c.
11/21/2022
Trailer
01:41
Cursed FriendsThis Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of OfficeOut of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022
Trailer
00:35
South ParkS25 A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022