South Park
Basic Cable
Season 23 E 9 • 12/05/2019
Scott Malkinson’s future with the new girl in his class depends on him getting the latest and greatest streaming platform. Scott’s dad works for the local cable company and refuses to move beyond basic cable.
S23 • E1South ParkMexican Joker
In the pilot episode of the new hit series, Tegridy Farms, Randy battles home-grown weed and comes to terms with the fact that he might be a towel. Meanwhile, Kyle goes to camp.
09/25/2019
S23 • E2South ParkBand in China
Randy lands in big trouble on a visit to China. Meanwhile, Stan starts a band to work out his frustration over having to move away from South Park.
10/03/2019
S23 • E3South ParkSHOTS!!!
Randy celebrates the success of Tegridy Farms while Cartman refuses to get a shot.
10/10/2019
S23 • E4South ParkLet Them Eat Goo
Cartman is pretty sure the new food in the cafeteria gave him a heart attack.
10/17/2019
S23 • E5South ParkTegridy Farms Halloween Special
It’s Halloween and Randy is dealing with his daughter’s marijuana problem. Butters gets an unexpected surprise when he visits the Egyptian Artifact exhibit at the Denver Museum.
10/31/2019
S23 • E6South ParkSeason Finale
The Mayor has evidence that Randy blew up his neighbor’s yards in protest over homegrown weed and then blamed it on a Mexican Joker. Now the citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/07/2019
S23 • E7South ParkBoard Girls
In the season opener, an even stronger woman causes big problems for PC Principal. Cartman, Stan, and the rest of the boys meet their match when some of the girls join their board gamers club.
11/14/2019
S23 • E8South ParkTurd Burglars
Kyle’s mom has a fecal transplant and the boys are on a quest for the best microbiome.
11/28/2019
S23 • E9South ParkBasic Cable
Scott Malkinson’s desperate to impress the new girl in his class.
12/05/2019
S23 • E10South ParkChristmas Snow
It’s a bleak Christmas Season in South Park this year and it’s all Santa’s fault. He is single handedly stealing the joy from the holiday. The town just wants their Christmas Spirit back but that will take a Christmas miracle.
12/12/2019
S24 • E1South ParkThe Pandemic Special
Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
S24 • E2South ParkSouth ParQ Vaccination Special
The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
