@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Thursday, February 6, 2014
Season 1 E 36 • 02/06/2014
Kurt Braunohler, Neko Case and James Adomian list unwatchable TV after-shows, learn about the rules of Sochi bathrooms and get a visit from "True Blood" star Joe Manganiello.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E10Tuesday, November 5, 2013
Rhys Darby, Michael Che and Iliza Shlesinger invent tag lines for bizarre Etsy products and compare Yelp reviews of Chuck E. Cheese and jail.
11/05/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E11Wednesday, November 6, 2013
Jason Sklar, Randy Sklar and Ron Funches mourn the loss of Blockbuster and reveal items that they would give away for free on Craigslist.
11/06/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E12Thursday, November 7, 2013
Baron Vaughn, Julie Klausner and Paul F. Tompkins seperate Ryan Gosling and Ryan Seacrest fan fiction, tweet from the moon landing and invent BuzzFeed lists.
11/07/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E13Monday, November 11, 2013
John Hodgman, Grace Helbig and Kurt Braunohler question someone who still uses Myspace and guess whether tweets are hashtagged #stoned, #drunk or #pregnant.
11/11/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E14Tuesday, November 12, 2013
Nikki Glaser, Judd Apatow and David Koechner write the OkCupid profile for an alleged drug cartel member and come up with humiliating Google searches.
11/12/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E15Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Andi Osho, Neal Brennan and David Spade comment on photobombed Instagrams, Vines from Vegas and Nicolas Cage's sex photos.
11/13/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E16Thursday, November 14, 2013
Tom Lennon, Paul Scheer and Doug Benson guess @midnight's big news, translate emoji sentences and look at Photoshopped images of male celebs as ladies.
11/14/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E33Monday, February 3, 2014
Megan Neuringer, Seth Herzog and Doug Benson catch up on fallout from the Super Bowl, read some Twitter rants from Kanye West and name Facebook events that no one would enjoy.
02/03/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E34Tuesday, February 4, 2014
Arden Myrin, Nick Thune and Dana Gould celebrate Facebook's birthday, come up with bad Broadway show titles and create texts that parents might send.
02/04/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E35Wednesday, February 5, 2014
Sean Patton, Michelle Buteau and Moshe Kasher meet YouTube star Sir Fedora, come up with sad toys and list unappealing OkCupid user names.
02/05/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E37Monday, February 10, 2014
Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer and Hannibal Buress mourn the death of the game Flappy Bird, come up with Olympic event-themed movies and learn some important skills from YouTube.
02/10/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E38Tuesday, February 11, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Nate Bargatze and Dan Soder make video games sexier, watch product reviews on YouTube and check on the medical status of Pierre the Pelican.
02/11/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E39Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Matt Braunger, Aparna Nancherla and Ron Funches create cold weather band names, look for valentines on OkCupid and try to name an @midnight fan's new baby.
02/13/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E40Tuesday, February 18, 2014
Tom Lennon, Natasha Leggero and Brett Gelman check out Miley Cyrus's tour, come up with dirty names for cities and countries and play "The Price Is Right" with eBay items.
02/18/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E41Wednesday, February 19, 2014
Upright Citizens Brigade founders Matt Besser, Matt Walsh and Ian Roberts invent bad Olympic events, translate emoji sentences and make Chris cringe.
02/19/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E42Thursday, February 20, 2014
Jen Kirkman, Jimmy Pardo and James Davis come up with animal-themed TV shows, caption Russian wedding photos and learn about the sexual fantasies of a "Game of Thrones" fan.
02/20/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E43Monday, February 24, 2014
Ali Wong, Tommy Johnagin and Rob Delaney come up with patriotic band names, help sell strange items on Etsy and write a review of a sleepy cable guy.
02/24/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E44Tuesday, February 25, 2014
Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs and Jim Rash of NBC's "Community" come up with failed college names, read Twitter confessions and get a visit from Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson.
02/25/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E45Wednesday, February 26, 2014
Natasha Leggero, Andy Daly and Rob Corddry create drunken movie titles, list bad Kickstarter projects and review baby poop sausage.
02/26/2014
