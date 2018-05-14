The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - May 31, 2018 - Cynthia Nixon
Season 23 E 122 • 05/31/2018
Kim Kardashian meets with President Trump at the White House, Ronny Chieng takes aim at a greedy televangelist, and Cynthia Nixon discusses her bid for governor of New York.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E112May 14, 2018 - Michael C. Hall
President Trump opens a controversial U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, John Kelly makes disparaging remarks about Mexican immigrants, and Michael C. Hall chats about "Safe."
05/14/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E113May 15, 2018 - Gayle King
President Trump ends his nights by chatting with Sean Hannity, Ronny Chieng weighs in on Michigan's first police cat, and CBS's Gayle King discusses her book "Note to Self."
05/15/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E114Extended - May 16, 2018 - Terry Crews
Betsy DeVos shutters investigations into for-profit colleges, John Bolton jeopardizes U.S.-North Korea peace talks, and Terry Crews discusses "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
05/16/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E115Your Moment of Them: The Best of Roy Wood Jr. Vol. 2
In this compilation of his finest reporting, Roy Wood Jr. learns about a subscription box to end racism, attends a pro-gun rally and addresses the state of "black s**t."
05/17/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E116Your Moment of Them: The Best of Desi Lydic Vol. 2
Desi Lydic meets the unfortunate souls tasked with translating Donald Trump, a conservative golf course owner threatened by the border wall and a sex robot.
05/21/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E117Your Moment of Them: The Best of Ronny Chieng Vol. 2
Ronny Chieng meets a professional wrestler championing progressive politics, finds the best Chicago pizza in an unlikely place and creates his own cryptocurrency.
05/22/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E118Your Moment of Them: The Best of Dulce Sloan
In this collection of her finest work, Dulce Sloan writes an anthem for women, scopes out the prototypes for Donald Trump's border wall and takes a job as a 911 operator.
05/23/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E119Your Moment of Them: The Best of Michael Kosta
In this compilation, Michael Kosta explores the wrong-but-legal zone, tours New York's most problematic statues and can't stop being "woke" about sports.
05/24/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E120May 29, 2018 - Johnny Knoxville
Immigration officials separate families at the U.S.-Mexico border, Roy Wood Jr. contributes to Starbucks's racial bias training, and Johnny Knoxville discusses "Action Point."
05/29/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E121Extended - May 30, 2018 - Tarana Burke
President Trump pushes a wild conspiracy theory to discredit the FBI, Fox News pundits react to Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, and Tarana Burke discusses the Me Too movement.
05/30/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E122Extended - May 31, 2018 - Cynthia Nixon
05/31/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E123June 4, 2018 - Awkwafina
President Trump's legal team argues that he can't be charged with a crime, the U.S.-North Korea summit is back on, and Awkwafina talks "Ocean's 8" and "Crazy Rich Asians."
06/04/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E124June 5, 2018 - Brian Tyree Henry
The Miss America pageant ditches its swimsuit contest, Hasan Minhaj wonders if President Trump is converting to Islam, and actor Brian Tyree Henry chats about "Hotel Artemis."
06/05/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E125Extended - June 6, 2018 - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Trevor highlights how Facebook thrives on polarization, Ronny Chieng tackles adventure playgrounds, and feminist author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie discusses "Dear Ijeawele."
06/06/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E126Extended - June 7, 2018 - Regina King
EPA chief Scott Pruitt takes heat for possible ethics violations, the NFL's Malcolm Jenkins silently fires back at President Trump, and Regina King discusses "Seven Seconds."
06/07/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E127June 11, 2018 - BriGette McCoy, Kirsten Gillibrand & Don Christensen
A Saudi fashion show finds a novel use for drones, President Trump spars with G7 allies, and Trevor chats with BriGette McCoy, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Don Christensen.
06/11/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E128Extended - June 12, 2018 - Eric Garcetti
President Trump heaps praise on dictator Kim Jong-un during a historic U.S.-North Korea summit, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sits down with Trevor.
06/12/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E129Extended - June 13, 2018 - Ian Bremmer
A high-climbing raccoon rocks the internet, Lewis Black looks at how U.S. schools are preparing for potential mass shootings, and Ian Bremmer discusses "Us vs. Them."
06/13/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E130June 14, 2018 - Mike Colter
Russia goes on a charm offensive while hosting the World Cup, Roy Wood Jr. learns about how police are targeting immigrants, and Mike Colter discusses "Marvel's Luke Cage."
06/14/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E131Extended - June 18, 2018 - Karen Bass
The Trump administration takes heat for separating migrant families, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. break down the 2018 World Cup, and Rep. Karen Bass sits down with Trevor.
06/18/2018
