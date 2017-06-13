The Jim Jefferies Show
September 26, 2017 - Trump's Anti-NFL Freakout
Season 1 E 12 • 09/26/2017
Jim examines President Trump's beef with protesting athletes, highlights the scourge of traumatic brain injuries among NFL players and discusses health care with Andy Slavitt.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E2June 13, 2017 - Unpacking Impeachment
Jim gives his take on Qatar's sudden isolation in the Middle East, examines the process of impeachment in the U.S. and pays a visit to Melania Trump's hometown in Slovenia.
06/13/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E3June 20, 2017 - Criminal Injustice
Jim reacts to Bill Cosby's mistrial, chats with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the U.S. Elin Suleymanov and weighs in on the prevalence of capital punishment in the U.S.
06/20/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E4June 27, 2017 - Health Care Unhinged
Jim digs into the high costs and low benefits of the Senate Republicans' health care bill, then pays a visit to right-wing Australian Senator Pauline Hanson.
06/27/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E5July 11, 2017 - Understanding the First Amendment
Jim highlights major vacancies in U.S. government agencies, chats with a group of conspiracy theorists and explores dicey First Amendment issues.
07/11/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E6July 18, 2017 - America's Age of Unenlightenment
Jim reacts to Kid Rock's possible Senate run, learns about the problems plaguing Australia's Great Barrier Reef and examines the politicized climate change debate.
07/18/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E7July 25, 2017 - Trophy Hunter Takedown
The GOP brings dead debates back to life, Comic-Con cosplayers weigh in on political issues, and the death of Cecil the Lion's son sends Jim into a fury about trophy hunting.
07/25/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E8August 1, 2017 - The Fight for LGBTQ Military Rights
Jim offers much-needed advice to the Democratic Party, describes the history of anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the U.S. military and chats with former CIA officer Evan McMullin.
08/01/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E9August 8, 2017 - The Threat of Nuclear War
Jim breaks down the possibility of a nuclear war with North Korea, examines the arguments against euthanasia and chats with fellow comedian Bill Burr.
08/08/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E10August 15, 2017 - Charlottesville's White Supremacist Rally
Jim addresses the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA, explores the Confederate monument debate and unpacks President Trump's new immigration policy.
08/15/2017
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E11September 19, 2017 - Jim's Police Ride-Along
Jim goes on a ride-along with police in the U.K., takes aim at Hurricane Harvey's wannabe vigilantes and sits down with the mayor who created Anti-Jim Jefferies Day.
09/19/2017
Full Ep
21:17
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E12September 26, 2017 - Trump's Anti-NFL Freakout
Jim examines President Trump's beef with protesting athletes, highlights the scourge of traumatic brain injuries among NFL players and discusses health care with Andy Slavitt.
09/26/2017
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E13October 3, 2017 - Trump's Bungled Response to Puerto Rico
Jim highlights Trump's tone-deaf reaction to Hurricane Maria, breaks down the administration's spate of travel scandals and talks free speech with the Insane Clown Posse.
10/03/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E14October 10, 2017 - Hawaii's One-Party System
Jim looks at ISIS's desperate attempt to take credit for the Las Vegas shooting, the Hawaiian GOP's internal divide and America's laughably outdated banking system.
10/10/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E15October 17, 2017 - Trump's Congressional Twitter Troll
Jim challenges men to do better in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, chats with a congressman popular for taunting the president and examines Russia's propaganda.
10/17/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E16October 24, 2017 - America's Opioid Epidemic
Jim highlights the growing opioid epidemic in the U.S., examines binge drinking on college campuses and sits down with "The Death of Expertise" author Tom Nichols.
10/24/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E17October 31, 2017 - After School Satan Club
Jim delves into the Mueller indictments, tries to help a struggling after-school club run by Satanists and rips into Republicans' too-late response to Donald Trump.
10/31/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E18November 7, 2017 - Mark Cuban vs. Donald Trump
Jim revisits forgotten news stories, examines the Trump administration's discriminatory religious liberty guidelines and pitches an invention to "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban.
11/07/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E19November 14, 2017 - Roy Moore's Sexual Assault Allegations
Jim examines the GOP's reluctance to drop accused child molester Roy Moore from the Senate ballot and talks with Rob Reiner about sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.
11/14/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS1 • E20November 21, 2017 - Let's Talk About Guns
Jim discusses gun control with the former Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden, then joins him at a shooting range to figure out why Americans love firearms so much.
11/21/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E1March 27, 2018 - Jim Attends the March For Our Lives
Jim looks at the GOP's attempts to ignore the gun debate, attends a March For Our Lives rally and explains why teens are so successful at advocating for gun control.
03/27/2018
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021