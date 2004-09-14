Crank Yankers
Dane Cook & Brian Posehn
Season 3 E 19 • 03/09/2005
The Concierge charges a guest for incidentals, and Elmer wants someone to break in his mattress.
Crank YankersS3 • E9Eminem & Tracy Morgan
Hadassah buys the wrong handbag, and Special Ed and his friend Special Eminem try to go bowling.
09/14/2004
Crank YankersS3 • E10Jack and Sharon Osbourne
The Chief buys a broken dreamcatcher, and Jack Osbourne asks his mom for help.
09/21/2004
Crank YankersS3 • E11Drew Carey & Jeff Goldblum
Cammie shops for a sturdy mattress, and Professor Fermstein pitches his lecture to a sorority.
01/12/2005
Crank YankersS3 • E12Wanda Sykes & Sarah Silverman
Murray complains about a traumatic restaurant experience, and Hadassah needs cooking advice on a special night.
01/19/2005
Crank YankersS3 • E15Tracy Morgan & Jimmy Kimmel
Special Ed wants to join Alcoholics Anonymous, and Spoonie Luv learns a little about peaches.
01/26/2005
Crank YankersS3 • E14Jason Schwartzman & Hank Azaria
The Truth asks Jessica Simpson to play a charity tournament, and Crazy Yitzhak offers insane deals.
02/02/2005
Crank YankersS3 • E15Adam Carolla & David Alan Grier
Cammie needs sexy video editing, and Terrence pitches a spokesperson gig to Michael Strahan.
02/09/2005
Crank YankersS3 • E16Tracy Morgan & Jimmy Kimmel
Birchum has an insect problem, and Spoonie Luv promotes his homemade porn videos.
02/16/2005
Crank YankersS3 • E17Wanda Sykes & Kevin Nealon
Lou interviews a potential house sitter, and Elmer loses his pacemaker at a bus station.
02/23/2005
Crank YankersS3 • E18Bob Odenkirk & Tracy Morgan
Spoonie Luv consults a bail bondsman, and The Concierge needs help with a rodent.
03/02/2005
Crank YankersS4 • E1Lil Jon & Sarah Silverman
Lil Jon looks to hire a harpist for his tour, and Hadassah tries to recover her half-full juice from the mall.
02/09/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E2Jimmy Kimmel & Steve-O
Steve-O wants to set a world record in skydiving, and Mark Thomas reports a computer virus.
02/16/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E3Dane Cook & Chamillionaire
Chamillionaire is threatened with legal action by the lawyer of “Chabillionaire,” and Maverick complains about the outcome of a fish fight.
02/23/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E4Good Charlotte & Lil Jon
Dr. Premise looks for an assistant to help him with scientific experiments, and Hadassah tries to find something to do in Arlington.
03/02/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E5Dave Chappelle & Seth Green
Francis orders some insulting customized trophies for his basketball team, and Elmer is upset at the sight of a bus driven by a woman.
03/09/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E6Andy Milonakis & Ryan Dunn
Terrence calls a Catholic Church on behalf of Paris Hilton, and Wayne McClammy has a lengthy request for a tattoo parlor.
03/16/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E7Adam Carolla & Dane Cook
Taylor from “The Real World” calls up a medieval theme restaurant, and Sav Macaulay hosts a game show over the phone.
03/23/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E8Jimmy Kimmel & Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon tries to sell a car that someone might have been murdered in, and Birchum tries to enroll his conjoined daughters in a gymnastics class.
03/30/2007
Crank YankersS5 • E1Tracy Morgan, Adam Carolla & Aubrey Plaza
Spoonie Luv’s sex life gets ruined by birds, Birchum pesters a yoga studio, and an aspiring job applicant (Chelsea Peretti) brags about her stunning looks.
09/25/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E2Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin & Jeff Ross
Shasta calls neighborhood watch on a white guy, a vape shop fields a complaint from Dr. Penis, and Elmer is thrilled with his new adult diapers.
09/27/2019
Crank YankersS5 E2Shasta (Punkie Johnson) Warns the Neighbors of White Activity
Shasta (Punkie Johnson) calls up her local neighborhood watch to report a guy for doing suspicious activities while white.
10/02/2019
Crank YankersS5 E2Dr. Penis (Bobby Moynihan) Has a Vape Freak-Out
Dr. Penis (Bobby Moynihan) calls a vape shop to complain that their product has forced him to behave like a negligent father and husband.
10/02/2019
