Comedy Underground with Dave Attell
Louis Katz, Robert Kelly, Luenell
Season 1 E 6 • 05/17/2014
Comedian Jim Norton and "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham join Dave Attell for a night of dirty stand-up from Louis Katz, Robert Kelly and Luenell.
Comedy Underground with Dave AttellS1 • E1Joe DeRosa, Jermaine Fowler, Jay Oakerson
Dave Attell hosts comedians Jermaine Fowler, Joe DeRosa and Big Jay Oakerson with a special appearance by the Roastmaster himself, Jeff Ross.
04/12/2014
Full Ep
20:40
Comedy Underground with Dave AttellS1 • E2Ari Shaffir, Pete Davidson, Brad Williams
Amy Schumer joins Dave Attell to kick off a very dirty show featuring stand-up from Ari Shaffir, Pete Davidson and Brad Williams.
04/19/2014
Full Ep
20:25
Comedy Underground with Dave AttellS1 • E3Kurt Metzger, Nikki Glaser, Mike Vecchione
Comedians Kurt Metzger, Nikki Glaser and Mike Vecchione join Dave Attell for a night at the Underground, with special guest Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.
04/26/2014
Full Ep
20:25
Comedy Underground with Dave AttellS1 • E4Russ Meneve, April Macie, Ralphie May
Dave Attell enlists Artie Lange to kick off the dirty show with stand-up sets from Russ Meneve, April Macie and Ralphie May.
05/03/2014
Full Ep
20:10
Comedy Underground with Dave AttellS1 • E5Lynne Koplitz, Lil Rel Howery, Judah Friedlander
Dave Attell hosts comedians Lynne Koplitz, Lil Rel Howery and Judah Friedlander for a night of raw, uncensored stand-up.
05/10/2014
Full Ep
20:25
