Allie Goertz Doesn't Love You
Season 1 E 3 • 08/04/2017
Allie Goertz accidentally texts a hookup that she loves her -- and that's not even the worst part.
UnsendS1 • E1Nicole Byer Wants to Be a Freak for You
Nicole Byer's night of sexting and drinking goes horribly awry.
08/04/2017
01:11
UnsendS1 • E2Bryan Safi Goes on a Psychotic Email Rant
Bryan Safi overreacts when his boyfriend changes his Facebook relationship status, resulting in a flurry of enraged emails.
08/04/2017
00:49
UnsendS1 • E3Allie Goertz Doesn't Love You
08/04/2017
01:02
UnsendS1 • E4Eden Sher Tokes and Texts
Eden Sher smokes marijuana with an annoying friend and complains to the worst person possible.
08/04/2017
01:32
UnsendS1 • E5Adam Pally Screws Himself Big Time
Adam Pally accidentally tells off his mother-in-law in a text message but quickly devises a way to undo his mistake.
10/02/2017
01:26
UnsendS1 • E6Caroline Goldfarb Is Going to Screenshot Your S**t!
Caroline Goldfarb's addiction to taking screenshots causes trouble when she inadvertently texts her stepmom a picture of their conversation.
10/02/2017
01:46
UnsendS1 • E7Casey Wilson Is a Terrible Liar
After a friend offers to let Casey Wilson use his song in her new movie, she unintentionally sends him an insulting email.
10/02/2017
01:28
UnsendS1 • E8Jamie-Lynn Sigler Loves Ambien
Jamie-Lynn Sigler deals with the aftermath of what her Ambien-addled alter ego, Jambien, posted online.
10/02/2017
01:34
UnsendS1 • E9Drew Droege Doesn't Care About Your New Dog
Drew Droege eviscerates a friend's annoying email newsletter in a detailed takedown -- and then accidentally sends it to that friend.
10/02/2017
01:35
UnsendS1 • E10Don't Mess with the Kaplan Twins
The Kaplan twins debate the proper way to drunk-text an ex-boyfriend after seeing him out with another girl.
10/02/2017
01:45
UnsendS1 • E11Jensen Karp Hits Back at Chris Brown
Jensen Karp's penchant for starting Twitter beefs rears its ugly head when Chris Brown retaliates against him.
10/09/2017
01:38
UnsendS1 • E12Amy Rhodes Has No Chill
When her boyfriend asks for some space, Amy Rhodes immediately sends him a rambling, emotional email, hoping to win him back.
10/09/2017
