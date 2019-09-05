Klepper Podcast
Klepper Podcast - The Inside Story of a Pro Wrestling League for War Vets
Season 1 E 1 • 05/09/2019
Producer Erica Matson and writer Steve Waltien share the backstory of how they found the Valhalla Club and just how intense Jordan's wrestling training was.
More
Watching
Full Ep
36:49
Klepper PodcastS1 • E1Klepper Podcast - The Inside Story of a Pro Wrestling League for War Vets
Producer Erica Matson and writer Steve Waltien share the backstory of how they found the Valhalla Club and just how intense Jordan's wrestling training was.
05/09/2019
Full Ep
51:31
Klepper PodcastS1 • E2Klepper Podcast - Braving the Bayou with Activists & Bill Nye on Beating Climate Change
Jordan, writer Kristen Acimovic and producer Grace Leeson discuss their experience with anti-pipeline activists in the Louisiana bayou, and Bill Nye talks climate change.
05/16/2019
Full Ep
35:33
Klepper PodcastS1 • E3Klepper Podcast - Freedom University & Getting Arrested with Rev. Matt Laney
Jordan talks to Kristen Acimovic and Grace Leeson about Freedom University, and he shares his experience of getting arrested for protesting with Rev. Matt Laney in Atlanta.
05/23/2019
Full Ep
41:23
Klepper PodcastS1 • E4Klepper Podcast - Road-Tripping to Raise Awareness for Deported Veterans
Jordan and producers Melissa Hirsch and Todd Bieber discuss hitting the road to support deported veterans, and "Tribe" author Sebastian Junger talks national service.
05/27/2019
Full Ep
35:25
Klepper PodcastS1 • E5Klepper Podcast - Invisible Nation & A Conversation with Somah Haaland
Jordan and Todd Bieber discuss misrepresentations of Native Americans in society, and Somah Haaland reflects on her mother Deb Haaland's historic Congressional election.
05/30/2019
Full Ep
45:40
Klepper PodcastS1 • E6Klepper Podcast - One State, Two Different Kinds of Gun Advocacy
Jordan and Kobi Libii reflect on their firsthand experiences shadowing Open Carry Texas and Guerilla Mainframe, two Texas-based gun advocacy organizations.
06/06/2019
Full Ep
53:52
Klepper PodcastS1 • E7Klepper Podcast - Can Space Make America Great Again?
Jordan talks to producer Lucy Lesser and writer Russ Armstrong about how space exploration sparks idealism, and Bill Nye makes the case for funding a manned mission to Mars.
06/13/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021