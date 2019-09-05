Klepper Podcast

Klepper Podcast
S1 • E1
The Inside Story of a Pro Wrestling League for War Vets

Producer Erica Matson and writer Steve Waltien share the backstory of how they found the Valhalla Club and just how intense Jordan's wrestling training was.
05/09/2019
Full Ep
51:31

Klepper Podcast
S1 • E2
Klepper Podcast - Braving the Bayou with Activists & Bill Nye on Beating Climate Change

Jordan, writer Kristen Acimovic and producer Grace Leeson discuss their experience with anti-pipeline activists in the Louisiana bayou, and Bill Nye talks climate change.
05/16/2019
Full Ep
35:33

Klepper Podcast
S1 • E3
Freedom University & Getting Arrested with Rev. Matt Laney

Jordan talks to Kristen Acimovic and Grace Leeson about Freedom University, and he shares his experience of getting arrested for protesting with Rev. Matt Laney in Atlanta.
05/23/2019
Full Ep
41:23

Klepper Podcast
S1 • E4
Road-Tripping to Raise Awareness for Deported Veterans

Jordan and producers Melissa Hirsch and Todd Bieber discuss hitting the road to support deported veterans, and "Tribe" author Sebastian Junger talks national service.
05/27/2019
Full Ep
35:25

Klepper Podcast
S1 • E5
Invisible Nation & A Conversation with Somah Haaland

Jordan and Todd Bieber discuss misrepresentations of Native Americans in society, and Somah Haaland reflects on her mother Deb Haaland's historic Congressional election.
05/30/2019
Full Ep
45:40

Klepper Podcast
S1 • E6
Klepper Podcast - One State, Two Different Kinds of Gun Advocacy

Jordan and Kobi Libii reflect on their firsthand experiences shadowing Open Carry Texas and Guerilla Mainframe, two Texas-based gun advocacy organizations.
06/06/2019
Full Ep
53:52

Klepper Podcast
S1 • E7
Klepper Podcast - Can Space Make America Great Again?

Jordan talks to producer Lucy Lesser and writer Russ Armstrong about how space exploration sparks idealism, and Bill Nye makes the case for funding a manned mission to Mars.
06/13/2019
Full Ep
40:42

Klepper Podcast
S1 • E8
Klepper Podcast - California's New Weed War

Jordan talks to producer Erica Matson and writer Russ Armstrong about a program to help people harmed by the war on drugs become entrepreneurs in California's weed industry.
06/20/2019
