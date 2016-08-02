@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Wednesday, March 2, 2016
Season 3 E 71 • 03/02/2016
Wil Wheaton, Ross Marquand and Marcella Arguello elaborate on low-budget cosplay, describe a #BadJobIn5Words and deliver lines from undersea erotic films.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E61Monday, February 8, 2016
Nikki Glaser, Kevin Nealon and Jim Jefferies look back on presidential candidates' teen years, come up with #NSFWShows and respond to a bizarre Craigslist ad.
02/08/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E62Tuesday, February 9, 2016
Carmen Lynch, Brendon Walsh and Doug Benson try out a new Mardi Gras tradition, #GreetTheAliensIn5Words and give pop songs an arachnid twist.
02/09/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E63Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl guess celebrities' hidden talents, list #FastFoodBooks and try to win over canine voters.
02/10/2016
Full Ep
26:12
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E64Extended - Thursday, February 11, 2016 - Uncensored
Kevin Smith, Brian Posehn and Matt Mira decode texts from teens, describe #SingleLifeIn3Words and tell superhero backstories with emojis in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/11/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E65Monday, February 22, 2016
Gillian Jacobs, Claudia O'Doherty and Paul Rust of the series "Love" give chapter titles to erotic novels, explain why #ILoveBaeBut and put an infectious twist on hit songs.
02/22/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E66Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Craig Ferguson, Kurt Braunohler and Mary Lynn Rajskub deliver sermons as a muscular Jesus, #UpdateAFairyTale and give secret code names to politicians.
02/23/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E67Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Alison Brie, Katy Colloton and Katie O'Brien of the series "Teachers" sell memorabilia from viral videos, come up with #GOPMovies and ask horrible red carpet questions.
02/24/2016
Full Ep
22:09
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E68Extended - Thursday, February 25, 2016 - Uncensored
Tiffany Haddish, Theo Von and Andrew Santino give "Batman v Superman" an NC-17 rating, sum up #MyFamilyIn4Words and label runway styles in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/25/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E69Monday, February 29, 2016
Jordan Klepper, Mike Yard and Ron Funches create #PoliticalSuperheroes, defend newsworthy articles and make "Star Wars" more diverse in this Late-Night Showdown.
02/29/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E70Tuesday, March 1, 2016
Hayes MacArthur, Andree Vermeulen and David Koechner celebrate Justin Bieber's birthday, come up with #GrittySeuss stories and guess why kids are unimpressed with politicians.
03/01/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E71Wednesday, March 2, 2016
Wil Wheaton, Ross Marquand and Marcella Arguello elaborate on low-budget cosplay, describe a #BadJobIn5Words and deliver lines from undersea erotic films.
03/02/2016
Full Ep
22:22
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E72Extended - Thursday, March 3, 2016 - Uncensored
Megan Neuringer, Barry Rothbart and Chris D'Elia sample freaky international music, #FloridaAMovie and teach a very angry yoga class in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/03/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E73Monday, March 7, 2016
To kick off the Tournament of Champions, Nikki Glaser, Kyle Kinane and Doug Benson translate bathroom signs, describe #BadSexIn3Words and list YouTube-themed Emmy categories.
03/07/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E74Tuesday, March 8, 2016
The Tournament of Champions continues as Jen Kirkman, Randy Sklar and Paul F. Tompkins break down cute animal GIFs, imagine the future #IfTrumpWins and create monster mashups.
03/08/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E75Wednesday, March 9, 2016
The Tournament of Champions continues as Tom Lennon, Jesse Joyce and Ron Funches pen jokes for "The Family Circus," list #HistoricalTVShows and answer NSFW queries on Reddit.
03/09/2016
Full Ep
29:03
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E76Extended - Thursday, March 10, 2016 - Uncensored
The Tournament of Champions wraps up as Jesse Joyce, Kyle Kinane and Paul F. Tompkins hit on Bernie Sanders and play Super #HashtagWars in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/10/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E77Monday, March 14, 2016
Nick Youssef, Whitney Cummings and Josh McDermitt describe unusual comic book characters, cook up #ScienceFoods and list hipster college courses.
03/14/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E78Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Drew Tarver, Kulap Vilaysack and Andy Richter make up taglines for awkward realtors, #AddAWomanImproveAMovie and shed light on cruise ship conspiracy theories.
03/15/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E79Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Lauren Lapkus, John Early and Seth Morris describe the unsettling results of Snapchat's Face Swap feature, sing #HangoverSongs and speculate about celebrity secrets.
03/16/2016
Full Ep
23:20
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E80Extended - Thursday, March 17, 2016 - Uncensored
Jenna Elfman, Yassir Lester and Nick Thune detail odd fight scenes, sum up #SpringBreakIn4Words and work for Waffle House's record label in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/17/2016
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021