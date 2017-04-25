Problematic with Moshe Kasher
Psychedelics: Medicine or Madness?
Season 1 E 7 • 06/05/2017
Rick Doblin, Ayelet Waldman, Shane Mauss, Brent Weinbach and Pete Holmes discuss the merits of hallucinogens, and Moshe attends a psychedelics convention.
