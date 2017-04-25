Problematic with Moshe Kasher

Psychedelics: Medicine or Madness?

Season 1 E 7 • 06/05/2017

Rick Doblin, Ayelet Waldman, Shane Mauss, Brent Weinbach and Pete Holmes discuss the merits of hallucinogens, and Moshe attends a psychedelics convention.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

Problematic with Moshe Kasher
S1 • E2
Is Technology Ruining Our Brains?

Nick Kroll, Nicholas Carr and Baratunde Thurston discuss our addiction to the internet and our devices, and Moshe talks to his deaf mom about how she uses technology.
04/25/2017
Full Ep
25:14
Sign in to Watch

Problematic with Moshe Kasher
S1 • E6
The Alt-Right

Ann Coulter, Lucian Wintrich and Jim Norton discuss the alt-right, and Moshe sits down with Mike Cernovich and cartoonist Matt Furie.
05/24/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Problematic with Moshe Kasher
S1 • E7
Psychedelics: Medicine or Madness?

Rick Doblin, Ayelet Waldman, Shane Mauss, Brent Weinbach and Pete Holmes discuss the merits of hallucinogens, and Moshe attends a psychedelics convention.
06/05/2017
Full Ep
21:16

Problematic with Moshe Kasher
S1 • E1
Cultural Appropriation

Moshe sits down with rapper MC Serch and discusses cultural appropriation with "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris, Ian Edwards and Awkwafina.
04/18/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

Problematic with Moshe Kasher
S1 • E3
Islamophobia

Reza Aslan, Amna Nawaz and Maz Jobrani field people's questions about Islam, and Hasan Minhaj shares a traumatic story about growing up Muslim.
05/02/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Problematic with Moshe Kasher
S1 • E5
The Liberal Case for Guns

Killer Mike, Ana Marie Cox and Kumail Nanjiani talk through liberal myths about gun ownership, and Moshe sits down with pro-gun LGBTQ group the Pink Pistols.
05/17/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29

A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie

Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41

Cursed Friends
This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends

Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
01:22

Out of Office
Out of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity

A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022
Trailer
00:35

South ParkS25
A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022