The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - March 18, 2019 - Jay Inslee

Season 24 E 82 • 03/18/2019

Trevor gives an update on Democratic presidential contenders, Ronny Chieng highlights environmental news, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses his 2020 White House bid.

More

Watching

Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E70
Extended - February 25, 2019 - Chiwetel Ejiofor

Singer R. Kelly faces jail time for sexual abuse, Roy Wood Jr. meets preteen political commentators, and director Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind."
02/25/2019
Full Ep
29:40
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E71
Extended - February 26, 2019 - John Legend

President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, two women who left their home countries to join ISIS fight to return, and John Legend performs "Preach."
02/26/2019
Full Ep
29:03
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E72
Extended - February 27, 2019 - Angie Thomas

Michael Cohen goes before Congress to call Donald Trump racist and corrupt, Lewis Black criticizes anti-vaxxers, and Angie Thomas discusses her book "On the Come Up."
02/27/2019
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E74
A Total Shutshow

The Daily Show looks back at President Trump's mismanagement of the longest shutdown in American history.
03/04/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E75
This Is U.S.

The Daily Show revisits some notable local news stories, including a pet alligator in a nursing home and the lifting of a nunchucks ban.
03/05/2019
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E76
The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin III

The Daily Show provides an update on Robert Mueller's investigation and President Trump's suspicious string of pro-Russia stances.
03/06/2019
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E77
You're Fired: In Memoriam Vol. 2

The Daily Show tips its hat to another round of Trump appointees who either resigned or were fired, including Omarosa Manigault, Rex Tillerson and Jeff Sessions.
03/07/2019
Full Ep
35:35
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E78
Extended - March 11, 2019 - Rutger Bregman

Beto O'Rourke remains coy about running for president in 2020, President Trump refers to Tim Cook as "Tim Apple," and author Rutger Bregman discusses "Utopia for Realists."
03/11/2019
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E80
Extended - March 13, 2019 - Karamo Brown

Michael Kosta gives his take on the college admissions bribery scandal, Desi Lydic channels a composer for network news, and Karamo Brown discusses "Karamo" and "Queer Eye."
03/13/2019
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E81
Extended - March 14, 2019 - Jacob Tobia

Ronny Chieng talks about universal income with 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Dulce Sloan reacts to bizarre police initiatives, and Jacob Tobia discusses "Sissy."
03/14/2019
Full Ep
30:49
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E82
Extended - March 18, 2019 - Jay Inslee

Trevor gives an update on Democratic presidential contenders, Ronny Chieng highlights environmental news, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses his 2020 White House bid.
03/18/2019
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E83
March 19, 2019 - Will Packer

Trevor highlights Boeing's outsized power over the FAA, Neal Brennan examines socialism's rising popularity in America, and Will Packer discusses "The Atlanta Child Murders."
03/19/2019
Full Ep
35:40
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E84
Extended - March 20, 2019 - Will Hurd

President Trump lashes out at both the late John McCain and George Conway, Desi Lydic celebrates women's innovations, and Texas Congressman Will Hurd sits down with Trevor.
03/20/2019
Full Ep
30:39
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E85
Extended - March 21, 2019 - Dr. Leana Wen

Michael Kosta argues in favor of reparations, Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng cover sports news, and Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen discusses reproductive rights.
03/21/2019
Full Ep
28:22
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E86
Extended - March 25, 2019 - Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer

Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. react to Robert Mueller's report clearing President Trump of Russian collusion, and Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer reflect on the end of Broad City.
03/25/2019
Full Ep
30:09
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E87
Extended - March 26, 2019 - Bobby Hall

Democrats demand the release of the Mueller report, Trevor gives a rundown of high-profile screwups, and Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic) discusses his debut novel "Supermarket."
03/26/2019
Full Ep
35:11
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E88
Extended - March 27, 2019 - Jennifer L. Eberhardt

Trevor profiles 2020 presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, Michael Kosta reacts to cruel proposals from the Trump administration, and Jennifer L. Eberhardt discusses "Biased."
03/27/2019
Full Ep
29:06
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E89
Extended - March 28, 2019 - Lupita Nyong'o

Trevor examines the phenomenon of snowplow parenting, Desi Lydic investigates gender price discrimination, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses her dual role in the movie "Us."
03/28/2019
Full Ep
29:20
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E90
Extended - April 1, 2019 - Hakeem Jeffries

Joe Biden is accused of inappropriate behavior toward women, President Trump cuts off aid to Central American countries, and New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries chats with Trevor.
04/01/2019
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E91
April 2, 2019 - Marsai Martin

A whistleblower sounds the alarm about security clearances in the Trump administration, spring break spirals out of control in Miami, and Marsai Martin chats about "Little."
04/02/2019
Full Ep
29:47
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E92
Extended - April 3, 2019 - PJ Morton

Lori Lightfoot becomes Chicago's first black female mayor, Trevor examines President Trump's bitter hatred of windmills, and PJ Morton discusses his album "Gumbo Unplugged."
04/03/2019
Performance
02:57

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E92
PJ Morton - "Religion"

PJ Morton performs "Religion" from his solo album "Gumbo Unplugged."
04/03/2019
Highlight
10:30

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E92
Trump's Mental Diarrhea & The President's Ongoing War Against Windmills

President Trump erroneously claims his father was born in Germany, and Trevor breaks down Trump's long-standing personal beef with windmills.
04/03/2019
Highlight
06:02

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E92
Joe Biden's Slick Mea Culpa, Mar-a-Lago Spying Scare & Lori Lightfoot's Historic Election in Chicago

Joe Biden responds to accusations of inappropriate contact, a Chinese national breaches security at Mar-a-Lago, and Lori Lightfoot becomes Chicago's first black female mayor.
04/03/2019
Exclusive
04:35

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E92
Between the Scenes - Trevor Stands in for Jay-Z's Security Guards

Trevor describes how he took it upon himself to rescue Jay-Z from a mob of people at the NAACP Image Awards.
04/03/2019
Interview
08:07

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E92
PJ Morton - Embracing His Soul Music Side with "Gumbo Unplugged" - Extended Interview

Singer songwriter PJ Morton describes how his solo music differs from his work as a member of Maroon 5 and talks about the influences behind his album "Gumbo Unplugged."
04/03/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021