The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - March 18, 2019 - Jay Inslee
Season 24 E 82 • 03/18/2019
Trevor gives an update on Democratic presidential contenders, Ronny Chieng highlights environmental news, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses his 2020 White House bid.
More
Watching
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E70Extended - February 25, 2019 - Chiwetel Ejiofor
Singer R. Kelly faces jail time for sexual abuse, Roy Wood Jr. meets preteen political commentators, and director Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind."
02/25/2019
Full Ep
29:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E71Extended - February 26, 2019 - John Legend
President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, two women who left their home countries to join ISIS fight to return, and John Legend performs "Preach."
02/26/2019
Full Ep
29:03
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E72Extended - February 27, 2019 - Angie Thomas
Michael Cohen goes before Congress to call Donald Trump racist and corrupt, Lewis Black criticizes anti-vaxxers, and Angie Thomas discusses her book "On the Come Up."
02/27/2019
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E74A Total Shutshow
The Daily Show looks back at President Trump's mismanagement of the longest shutdown in American history.
03/04/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E75This Is U.S.
The Daily Show revisits some notable local news stories, including a pet alligator in a nursing home and the lifting of a nunchucks ban.
03/05/2019
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E76The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin III
The Daily Show provides an update on Robert Mueller's investigation and President Trump's suspicious string of pro-Russia stances.
03/06/2019
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E77You're Fired: In Memoriam Vol. 2
The Daily Show tips its hat to another round of Trump appointees who either resigned or were fired, including Omarosa Manigault, Rex Tillerson and Jeff Sessions.
03/07/2019
Full Ep
35:35
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E78Extended - March 11, 2019 - Rutger Bregman
Beto O'Rourke remains coy about running for president in 2020, President Trump refers to Tim Cook as "Tim Apple," and author Rutger Bregman discusses "Utopia for Realists."
03/11/2019
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E80Extended - March 13, 2019 - Karamo Brown
Michael Kosta gives his take on the college admissions bribery scandal, Desi Lydic channels a composer for network news, and Karamo Brown discusses "Karamo" and "Queer Eye."
03/13/2019
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E81Extended - March 14, 2019 - Jacob Tobia
Ronny Chieng talks about universal income with 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Dulce Sloan reacts to bizarre police initiatives, and Jacob Tobia discusses "Sissy."
03/14/2019
Full Ep
30:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E82Extended - March 18, 2019 - Jay Inslee
Trevor gives an update on Democratic presidential contenders, Ronny Chieng highlights environmental news, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses his 2020 White House bid.
03/18/2019
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E83March 19, 2019 - Will Packer
Trevor highlights Boeing's outsized power over the FAA, Neal Brennan examines socialism's rising popularity in America, and Will Packer discusses "The Atlanta Child Murders."
03/19/2019
Full Ep
35:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E84Extended - March 20, 2019 - Will Hurd
President Trump lashes out at both the late John McCain and George Conway, Desi Lydic celebrates women's innovations, and Texas Congressman Will Hurd sits down with Trevor.
03/20/2019
Full Ep
30:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E85Extended - March 21, 2019 - Dr. Leana Wen
Michael Kosta argues in favor of reparations, Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng cover sports news, and Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen discusses reproductive rights.
03/21/2019
Full Ep
28:22
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E86Extended - March 25, 2019 - Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer
Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. react to Robert Mueller's report clearing President Trump of Russian collusion, and Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer reflect on the end of Broad City.
03/25/2019
Full Ep
30:09
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E87Extended - March 26, 2019 - Bobby Hall
Democrats demand the release of the Mueller report, Trevor gives a rundown of high-profile screwups, and Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic) discusses his debut novel "Supermarket."
03/26/2019
Full Ep
35:11
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E88Extended - March 27, 2019 - Jennifer L. Eberhardt
Trevor profiles 2020 presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, Michael Kosta reacts to cruel proposals from the Trump administration, and Jennifer L. Eberhardt discusses "Biased."
03/27/2019
Full Ep
29:06
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E89Extended - March 28, 2019 - Lupita Nyong'o
Trevor examines the phenomenon of snowplow parenting, Desi Lydic investigates gender price discrimination, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses her dual role in the movie "Us."
03/28/2019
Full Ep
29:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E90Extended - April 1, 2019 - Hakeem Jeffries
Joe Biden is accused of inappropriate behavior toward women, President Trump cuts off aid to Central American countries, and New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries chats with Trevor.
04/01/2019
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E91April 2, 2019 - Marsai Martin
A whistleblower sounds the alarm about security clearances in the Trump administration, spring break spirals out of control in Miami, and Marsai Martin chats about "Little."
04/02/2019
Full Ep
29:47
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E92Extended - April 3, 2019 - PJ Morton
Lori Lightfoot becomes Chicago's first black female mayor, Trevor examines President Trump's bitter hatred of windmills, and PJ Morton discusses his album "Gumbo Unplugged."
04/03/2019
Performance
02:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E92PJ Morton - "Religion"
PJ Morton performs "Religion" from his solo album "Gumbo Unplugged."
04/03/2019
Highlight
10:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E92Trump's Mental Diarrhea & The President's Ongoing War Against Windmills
President Trump erroneously claims his father was born in Germany, and Trevor breaks down Trump's long-standing personal beef with windmills.
04/03/2019
Highlight
06:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E92Joe Biden's Slick Mea Culpa, Mar-a-Lago Spying Scare & Lori Lightfoot's Historic Election in Chicago
Joe Biden responds to accusations of inappropriate contact, a Chinese national breaches security at Mar-a-Lago, and Lori Lightfoot becomes Chicago's first black female mayor.
04/03/2019
Exclusive
04:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E92Between the Scenes - Trevor Stands in for Jay-Z's Security Guards
Trevor describes how he took it upon himself to rescue Jay-Z from a mob of people at the NAACP Image Awards.
04/03/2019
Interview
08:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E92PJ Morton - Embracing His Soul Music Side with "Gumbo Unplugged" - Extended Interview
Singer songwriter PJ Morton describes how his solo music differs from his work as a member of Maroon 5 and talks about the influences behind his album "Gumbo Unplugged."
04/03/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021