@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Monday, March 3, 2014
Season 1 E 47 • 03/03/2014
Kurt Braunohler, Chris Jericho and Andy Kindler create food-inspired songs for Fat Tuesday, title Vines from spring break and peruse the BodyBuilding.com message boards.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E37Monday, February 10, 2014
Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer and Hannibal Buress mourn the death of the game Flappy Bird, come up with Olympic event-themed movies and learn some important skills from YouTube.
02/10/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E38Tuesday, February 11, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Nate Bargatze and Dan Soder make video games sexier, watch product reviews on YouTube and check on the medical status of Pierre the Pelican.
02/11/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E39Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Matt Braunger, Aparna Nancherla and Ron Funches create cold weather band names, look for valentines on OkCupid and try to name an @midnight fan's new baby.
02/13/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E40Tuesday, February 18, 2014
Tom Lennon, Natasha Leggero and Brett Gelman check out Miley Cyrus's tour, come up with dirty names for cities and countries and play "The Price Is Right" with eBay items.
02/18/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E41Wednesday, February 19, 2014
Upright Citizens Brigade founders Matt Besser, Matt Walsh and Ian Roberts invent bad Olympic events, translate emoji sentences and make Chris cringe.
02/19/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E42Thursday, February 20, 2014
Jen Kirkman, Jimmy Pardo and James Davis come up with animal-themed TV shows, caption Russian wedding photos and learn about the sexual fantasies of a "Game of Thrones" fan.
02/20/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E43Monday, February 24, 2014
Ali Wong, Tommy Johnagin and Rob Delaney come up with patriotic band names, help sell strange items on Etsy and write a review of a sleepy cable guy.
02/24/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E44Tuesday, February 25, 2014
Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs and Jim Rash of NBC's "Community" come up with failed college names, read Twitter confessions and get a visit from Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson.
02/25/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E45Wednesday, February 26, 2014
Natasha Leggero, Andy Daly and Rob Corddry create drunken movie titles, list bad Kickstarter projects and review baby poop sausage.
02/26/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E46Thursday, February 27, 2014
Grace Helbig, Hannah Hart and Mamrie Hart, stars of the new film "Camp Takota," create new Oscar categories and learn how to give a proper cat massage.
02/27/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E48Tuesday, March 4, 2014
Al Madrigal and the Sklar Brothers celebrate National Pancake Day, come up with half-baked ideas for video games and help J.J. Abrams cast the new "Star Wars" film.
03/04/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E49Wednesday, March 5, 2014
Paul F. Tompkins, Maria Bamford and Paul Scheer create bad science fiction movie titles, help sell DIY products and explore the depths of Vin Diesel's Facebook page.
03/05/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E50Thursday, March 6, 2014
Will Ferrell stops by to judge animal cuteness with Rob Huebel, Michaela Watkins and Doug Benson before the comedians take on bro pics and Groupon.
03/06/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E51Monday, March 10, 2014
Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes and Ralph Garman create awful band names, find out which male celebs clean up the prettiest and list strange new Netflix categories.
03/10/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E52Tuesday, March 11, 2014
Dominic Monaghan, Kulap Vilaysack and Howard Kremer list #SpringBreakBooks, watch creepy mascot sex and finish #ThatAwkwardMoment tweets.
03/11/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E53Wednesday, March 12, 2014
Jonah Ray, Wil Wheaton and Matt Mira list #FilthyCelebrities, watch public access TV stars and come up with bad podcasts before being joined by special guest Walton Goggins.
03/12/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E54Thursday, March 13, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Steve Agee and Kyle Kinane listen to Japanese teenagers sing heavy metal songs about chocolate, translate emoji sentences involving squid and list #AlcoHolidays.
03/13/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E74Thursday, May 1, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Jim Gaffigan and Todd Glass pick new Toronto mayors, list #MonkeyFilms and caption pictures from the Awkward Family Photos art exhibit.
05/01/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E75Monday, May 5, 2014
Jamie Lee, Jared Logan and Dan St. Germain guess which sad Kanye West meme got the most upvotes on Reddit, #RuinARapTrack and list ridiculous names for Kentucky Derby horses.
05/05/2014
