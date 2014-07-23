The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
The One with the Replacement Hosts
Season 2 E 1 • 06/30/2015
Andy Daly, Cameron Esposito and Hampton Yount perform, and Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer temporarily take over hosting duties for Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani.
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS1 • E1The One with the Childhood Crushes
Steve Agee, David Koechner, Neal Brennan and Moshe Kasher join hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani for a night of stand-up in the back of a comic book store.
07/23/2014
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS1 • E2The One with the Party Fouls
Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani describe the worst party fouls they've committed and host stand-up from Emily Heller, Eugene Mirman, Jon Daly, Nick Offerman and T.J. Miller.
07/30/2014
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS1 • E3The One with the Worst Jobs
Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani discuss the worst jobs they've ever had and host performances from Marc Maron, James Adomian, Chris Hardwick and Justin Willman.
08/06/2014
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS1 • E4The One with the Travel Stories
Pete Holmes, Garfunkel and Oates, Brody Stevens and Rory Scovel join hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani for a night of stand-up and horrible travel stories.
08/13/2014
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS1 • E5The One with the TV Host Perks
Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani welcome Jared Logan, John Hodgman, Todd Glass and "Weird Al" Yankovic as well as a few surprise guests who know what it's like to have a TV show.
08/27/2014
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS1 • E6The One with Betrayal
Kumail Nanjiani and Jonah Ray discuss revenge and betrayal and host stand-up from Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel, Doug Benson, Jim Gaffigan and Eric Andre.
09/03/2014
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS1 • E7The One with the Wedding Stories
Hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani help the audience find love with performances by Maria Bamford, Gabe Liedman and Jenny Slate, Michael Ian Black and Reggie Watts.
09/10/2014
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS1 • E8The One with the Horror Stories
Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani discuss their favorite horror movies and feature stand-up by Tom Lennon, Adam Cayton-Holland, Tom Wilson and Kyle Kinane.
09/17/2014
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS2 • E2The One with the Jacket
Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani discuss Kumail's snazzy new jacket and welcome comedians Sean Patton, Matt Braunger, Claudia O'Doherty, Adam Pally and Gil Ozeri.
07/07/2015
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS2 • E3The One with the Little Girl Named Lucy
Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani apologize to a young audience member and welcome John Mulaney, Brent Weinbach and Brett Gelman for a night of stand-up.
07/14/2015
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS2 • E5The One with All the Spitting
Comedians Nick Thune, Andrew Santino, John Early and Fred Armisen join Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani for a night of stand-up and spit-takes in the back of a comic book store.
07/28/2015
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS2 • E6The One with the Clearance Issues
Hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani welcome Aparna Nancherla, Ron Funches, Al Madrigal and Chelsea Peretti to a night of stand-up in the back of a comic book store.
08/04/2015
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS2 • E7The One Where Hannibal Looks Like "Miami Vice"
Hannibal Buress, Kate Berlant and Paul Scheer perform, and Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani reminisce about their many failed romances.
08/11/2015
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS2 • E8The One with the Coco
Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani discuss their favorite bands and welcome Joe Mande, Lauren Lapkus, Beth Stelling and Natasha Leggero to a night of stand-up comedy.
08/18/2015
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS3 • E1The One with the Improv Troupe
Jonah makes fun of Kumail's fashion choices, Byron Bowers reinvents a classic board game, and Jonah's little sister performs with her improv team.
09/27/2016
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS3 • E2The One with the Box of Pain
Jonah and Kumail engage in an exercise in optimism, David Wain performs a magic trick, Michelle Buteau describes a beauty blunder, and Paul F. Tompkins gets mad about math.
10/04/2016
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS3 • E3The One with More Dicks
After Kumail gives Jonah some acting tips, they introduce performances from Martha Kelly, Maria Bamford, the Lucas Brothers and supergroup the Five Footprints.
10/11/2016
