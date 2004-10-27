Drawn Together
The Other Cousin
Season 1 E 5 • 12/01/2004
The roommates get a surprise family visitor. Toot, Wooldoor and Xandir abuse Ling-Ling.
Drawn TogetherS1 • E1Hot Tub
The roommates move into their new home, and hot tub drinks lead to a racial breakthrough make-out.
10/27/2004
Drawn TogetherS1 • E2Clara's Dirty Little Secret
Clara's roommates attempt to find her Prince Charming after she reveals a dark secret.
11/03/2004
Drawn TogetherS1 • E3Gay Bash
The roommates encourage Xandir to discover his true sexual identity.
11/10/2004
Drawn TogetherS1 • E4Requiem for a Reality Show
When the roommates are forced to participate in a food challenge, relationships are tested.
11/17/2004
Drawn TogetherS1 • E6Dirty Pranking Number 2
Spanky teaches Clara to step outside of her comfort zone, while Xandir and Captain Hero bond.
12/08/2004
Drawn TogetherS1 • E7The One Wherein There's a Big Twist, Pt. 1
The housemates rise up against the dreaded "Reality TV Twist."
12/15/2004
Drawn TogetherS2 • E1The One Wherein There's a Big Twist, Pt. 2
The surviving roommates return home to cast a new roommate.
10/19/2005
Drawn TogetherS2 • E2Foxxy vs. the Board of Education
Foxxy challenges the Board of Education, and Spanky and Xandir embark on a sham marriage for insurance.
10/26/2005
Drawn TogetherS2 • E3Little Orphan Hero
Captain Hero delves into his origins, while the housemates go into suicide business.
11/02/2005
Drawn TogetherS2 • E4Captain Hero's Marriage Pact
Captain Hero and Wooldoor battle over Unusually Flexible Girl, and Foxxy has a run-in with Foxxy 5.
11/09/2005
Drawn TogetherS2 • E5Clum Babies
Wooldoor discovers the healing powers of his bodily fluids. Ling-Ling finds love.
11/16/2005
Drawn TogetherS2 • E6Ghostesses in the Slot Machine
The housemates appease the spirits of dead Native Americans. Clara seeks her daddy's approval.
11/30/2005
Drawn TogetherS2 • E7Super Nanny
Captain Hero faces off against Super Nanny, and Ling-Ling grapples with his cultural identity.
12/07/2005
