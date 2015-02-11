Now Hiring with Michelle Wolf
Friday
Season 1 E 5 • 11/02/2015
When Michelle has trouble focusing during an interview because of a mysterious ailment, she tries to get the candidate to diagnose her.
Now Hiring with Michelle WolfS1 • E1Monday
During an interview for a position at Spark, a candidate is distracted by discomfort in a sensitive area.
11/02/2015
Now Hiring with Michelle WolfS1 • E2Tuesday
When the man she's interviewing proves to be unusually quiet, Michelle fills the silence with a little too much information about herself.
11/02/2015
Now Hiring with Michelle WolfS1 • E3Wednesday
Michelle goes head to head with a competitive new candidate.
11/02/2015
Now Hiring with Michelle WolfS1 • E4Thursday
Michelle tries not to offend a candidate with a disability, but fails miserably.
11/02/2015
