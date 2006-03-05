Mind of Mencia

Coach Carlos & Carlosaurus Rex

Season 3 E 1 • 04/01/2007

Coach Carlos teaches unlikely basketball stars about their secret weapon, and Carlosaurus Rex provides parent-unfriendly answers to kids' questions.

Mind of Mencia
S2 • E7
Fidel Carlos & That's F**king Historical

Fidel Carlos addresses Cuba, Ned Holnes wonders about married Jesus, and Carlos debates civil rights with strangers.
05/03/2006
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E8
Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Two, Pt. 1

Carlos offers insight into his creative process for the second season's sketches, including Wetback Mountain and The Serranos.
05/10/2006
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E9
The Rich Sheik & OGPS

Carlos makes sense of a Hawaiian vacation, owns the hip hop world as Rich Sheik and reimagines office supplies.
07/09/2006
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E10
World Nightly News 2026 & Tony Hawk

Tony Hawk and Carlos hit the streets to discuss dreams, and Carlos explores news stories of the future.
07/16/2006
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E11
Stereotype Olympics & Jamie Kennedy

Jamie Kennedy, Tracy Morgan and Bobby Lee seek booty; races compete in the Stereotype Olympics.
07/23/2006
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E12
Judge Carlos & Johnnie Cochran's Ghost

Judge Carlos hands down verdicts, and Carlos imagines an America without immigrants.
07/30/2006
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E13
Watching Whitey & That's America, Bitch!

Carlos discusses lies in advertising, observes white people in their natural habitat and explains why America is the best nation on earth.
08/06/2006
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E14
Dee Dee Dee Song & The Edge

Edge and Carlos participate in Mencia's Royal Religious Rumble, Dee Dee Dee gets a musical tribute, and Carlos discusses parenting differences by gender.
08/13/2006
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E15
Dinner for 75 (and Over) & Real Fairy Tales

Carlos gets real with the elderly, translates the national anthem and deconstructs children's fairy tales.
08/27/2006
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E16
Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Two, Pt. 2

Carlos takes a look back at season highlights, including Dateline Punk'd and the Rich Sheik.
09/03/2006
Mind of Mencia
S3 • E2
Barato & Iraq E! TV

Carlos travels overseas to preview Iraq E! TV's fall line-up.
04/08/2007
Mind of Mencia
S3 • E3
Prison Rap & Smarter Than a Wetback

Carlos explains why taxes are important, raps about doing time behind bars and hosts the game show "Are You Smarter Than a Wetback?"
04/15/2007
Mind of Mencia
S3 • E4
Carloslam & Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez gives a reading at a Carloslam poetry event, and Carlos asks people if they'd elect a lady president.
04/22/2007
Mind of Mencia
S3 • E5
Freedom of Speech & Club Carlos

Carlos debates the existence of freedom of speech and bounces people unfit to party at Club Carlos.
04/29/2007
Mind of Mencia
S3 • E6
Delicious Luscious & Sensitivity Training

Carlos interviews Pimp Delicious Luscious, attends sensitivity training class and speed dates as a woman.
05/06/2007
Mind of Mencia
S3 • E7
Beaner Man & P.O.D.

P.O.D. and Carlos introduce the world's first Latino superhero, Beaner Man; Carlos and his panel discuss mismatched careers.
05/13/2007
Mind of Mencia
S3 • E8
Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Three, Pt. 1

Carlos reveals the creative process behind his third season, including bits like Are You Smarter Than a Wetback? and a Borat parody.
05/20/2007
Mind of Mencia
S3 • E9
Street Impressions & The Male View

Gabriel Iglesias and Carlos discuss "The Male View," and Carlos imagines life with a black president.
07/08/2007
Mind of Mencia
S3 • E10
L.A. Penguins & Judge Carlos

Carlos raises a couple of savvy penguins named Jay Z and Beyonce, explains the truth behind online dating ads and lays down the law as Judge Carlos.
07/15/2007
Mind of Mencia
S3 • E11
Punji & So You Think You Can Rant

Carlos imagines Bill Clinton as the First Man, and Punji gets real with his electronics store customers.
07/22/2007
