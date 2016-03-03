The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

March 23, 2016 - Lindsey Graham

Season 21 E 82 • 03/23/2016

Trevor examines how the GOP ended up with Donald Trump, and Senator Lindsey Graham shoots pool and explains why he begrudgingly endorsed presidential hopeful Ted Cruz.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E71
March 3, 2016 - Bill de Blasio

Mitt Romney disavows Donald Trump, Jordan Klepper learns about an unexpected compromise on gun research, and Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses New York City's tech industry.
03/03/2016
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E72
March 7, 2016 - Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson

The GOP fights Donald Trump for party control, Roy Wood Jr. and Jessica Williams honor Ben Carson's political career, and Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson discuss "Broad City."
03/07/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E73
March 8, 2016 - Elliot Page

Jordan Klepper talks to white kids who have only ever known a Black president, Lewis Black reviews Osama bin Laden's will, and Elliot Page discusses his series "Gaycation."
03/08/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E74
March 9, 2016 - Sacha Baron Cohen

Bernie Sanders pulls a surprise win in the Michigan primary, Jordan Klepper fact-checks Donald Trump's business record, and Sacha Baron Cohen discusses "The Brothers Grimsby."
03/09/2016
Full Ep
21:27
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E75
March 10, 2016 - Padma Lakshmi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the U.S., Ronny Chieng examines the Tri-Faith Initiative in Nebraska, and Padma Lakshmi discusses "Love, Loss, and What We Ate."
03/10/2016
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E77
March 14, 2016 - Van Jones

Bernie Sanders supporters crash a series of Donald Trump rallies, Neal Brennan weighs in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and CNN's Van Jones discusses the Dream Corps.
03/14/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E77
March 15, 2016 - Joe Nocera

Hillary Clinton accidentally revives a Benghazi conversation, The Best F#@king News Team provides a service for Donald Trump supporters, and Joe Nocera discusses "Indentured."
03/15/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E79
March 17, 2016 - Theo James

President Obama nominates Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court, Hasan Minhaj and Roy Wood Jr. debate Third Month Mania matchups, and Theo James discusses "Allegiant."
03/17/2016
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E80
March 21, 2016 - Shaka Senghor

Trevor examines the media's relationship with Donald Trump, Ronny Chieng investigates artificial intelligence, and Shaka Senghor discusses his memoir "Writing My Wrongs."
03/21/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E81
March 22, 2016 - Taavi Rõivas

President Obama visits Cuba, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how Thabo Sefolosha beat a wrongful arrest, and Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas discusses Estonia's technological advances.
03/22/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E82
March 23, 2016 - Lindsey Graham

Trevor examines how the GOP ended up with Donald Trump, and Senator Lindsey Graham shoots pool and explains why he begrudgingly endorsed presidential hopeful Ted Cruz.
03/23/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E83
March 24, 2016 - Ethan Hawke

Ted Cruz blasts President Obama's response to bombings in Brussels, Roy Wood Jr. and Hasan Minhaj weigh Third Month Mania rivals, and Ethan Hawke discusses "Born to Be Blue."
03/24/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E84
April 4, 2016 - Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Hillary Clinton shuts down Bernie Sanders's debate request, Debbie Wasserman Schultz weighs in on the presidential election, and a Panama law firm reveals global corruption.
04/04/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E85
April 5, 2016 - Jerrod Carmichael

The U.S. women's soccer team calls for pay equal to their male counterparts, Trevor examines Donald Trump's sexist past, and Jerrod Carmichael discusses "The Carmichael Show."
04/05/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E86
April 6, 2016 - Angelica Ross

North Carolina and Kansas pass transphobic bathroom laws, Jessica Williams examines trans panic, and Angelica Ross discusses TransTech Social Enterprises.
04/06/2016
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E87
April 7, 2016 - Juan Williams

Michelle Wolf unpacks the role of candidates' wives on the campaign trail, the winner of Third Month Mania is revealed, and Juan Williams discusses his book "We the People."
04/07/2016
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E88
April 11, 2016 - Jennifer Hudson

Hillary Clinton and John Kasich campaign in New York City, Jordan Klepper tests a Japanese virtual reality sex suit, and Jennifer Hudson discusses her role in "Confirmation."
04/11/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E89
April 12, 2016 - King Bach

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio makes a racially insensitive joke, Ronny Chieng and Jessica Williams examine sexual racism, and King Bach discusses "Meet the Blacks."
04/12/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E90
April 13, 2016 - Ken Jeong

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert is indicted on banking charges, Trevor examines Donald Trump's failed line of health products, and Ken Jeong discusses "Dr. Ken."
04/13/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E91
April 14, 2016 - W. Kamau Bell

Jordan Klepper demonstrates the problem with primary delegates, Ted Cruz tries to appear likable at a CNN town hall, and W. Kamau Bell discusses "United Shades of America."
04/14/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E92
April 18, 2016 - Ellie Kemper

A Muslim man is kicked off a Southwest flight for speaking Arabic, Desi Lydic teaches Ted Cruz about "New York values," and Ellie Kemper discusses "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."
04/18/2016
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021