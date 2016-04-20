Time Traveling Bong
Time Traveling Bong - Uncensored
Season 1 E 4 • 04/22/2016
Cousins Jeff and Sharee travel through time via bong hits to experience the Salem witch trials, a Greek orgy and the future.
Time Traveling BongS1 • E1Chapter 1: The Beginning - Uncensored
Jeff and Sharee's first foray into time travel lands them in colonial Salem, MA, where the citizens accuse Sharee of witchcraft.
04/20/2016
Time Traveling BongS1 • E2Chapter 2: The Middle - Uncensored
Bouncing through the space-time continuum, Jeff and Sharee meet cavemen, rescue slaves in the Antebellum South and face an ethical dilemma when they encounter a young Michael Jackson.
04/20/2016
Time Traveling BongS1 • E3Chapter 3: The End...? - Uncensored
After an uncomfortable experience at an Ancient Greek orgy, Jeff and Sharee find themselves trapped in the dystopian future.
04/20/2016
