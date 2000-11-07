Comedy Central Presents

Darrell Hammond

Season 4 E 1 • 12/03/2000

Darrell Hammond knows why ghosts don't haunt Brooklyn, reminisces about Bill Clinton's fun presidency and explains why German isn't a romance language.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E6
Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan thinks Mexican food is a conspiracy, talks about the dramatic advantage of wearing glasses and explains why it's difficult to date without drinking.
07/11/2000
Full Ep
21:59
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E7
Dom Irrera

Dom Irrera gives his take on his shrinking grandmother, the perils of honesty and partying with Irish people.
07/19/2000
Full Ep
22:03
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E8
Comedy Central Presents Ralph Harris

Ralph Harris reveals just how gross women can be and explains his secret desire to be handcuffed.
07/26/2000
Full Ep
21:34
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E9
Stephen Lynch

Stephen Lynch sings about his first sexual experience, getting wasted with his best friend and a new breed of superheroes.
08/02/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E10
Greg Giraldo

Greg Giraldo gives his no-holds-barred take on disgusting strip clubs, American idiocy and his wife's first pregnancy.
08/09/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E12
Comedy Central Presents Don "D.C." Curry

Don "DC" Curry offers some sage advice on raising kids and dealing with dysfunctional family members in this stand-up special.
08/25/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E13
Johnny Sanchez

Johnny Sanchez deals with the challenges of being both a third-generation immigrant and a short guy looking for romance.
08/31/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E14
Brian Regan

Brian Regan discusses the serving size of Fig Newtons, weird food combinations and the effectiveness of his yoga workout routine.
09/07/2000
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E15
Judy Gold

Judy Gold describes her unusual "Law & Order" gig and puts her chronic nasal problems to good use.﻿
09/15/2000
Full Ep
21:59
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E16
Arj Barker

Arj Barker looks back on the golden age of smoking, opens up about his terrifying long-distance relationship and describes an enlightening trip to Ireland.
09/22/2000
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E1
Darrell Hammond

Darrell Hammond knows why ghosts don't haunt Brooklyn, reminisces about Bill Clinton's fun presidency and explains why German isn't a romance language.
12/03/2000
Full Ep
22:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E2
Jim David

Jim David compares living in New York to his "upwardly mobile home" upbringing in the South and explains why people in their twenties don't actually know anything.
12/10/2000
Full Ep
22:02
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E3
Rene´ Hicks

Rene Hicks discusses her homophobic grandfather, remembers breastfeeding on a jumbotron and gives tips to gang members.
12/17/2000
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E4
Pablo Francisco

Pablo Francisco shares his appreciation for Spanish soap operas, explains his disdain for lazy R&B music and gives an impression of movie preview voiceovers.
12/25/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E5
Adam Ferrara

Adam Ferrara describes Abraham Lincoln's demise, ethnic tensions in his L.A. neighborhood and the absurdity of Easter.
01/01/2001
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E6
Nick Swardson

Nick Swardson talks about the worst job he's ever had, kids who are addicted to Pokemon and his exciting future as a 90-year-old man.
01/08/2001
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E7
Greg Behrendt

Greg Behrendt opens up about his voracious appetite for junk food, describes his first doomed relationship and explains why every boy band has a token badass.
01/15/2001
Full Ep
22:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E8
Sabrina Matthews

Sabrina Matthews explains the flaws of conversion therapy, commerical aviation and wearing a skirt.
01/21/2001
Full Ep
23:14
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E2
Maria Bamford

Maria Bamford weighs in on internet dating, describes grating voices and relives her time as a temp worker.
07/02/2001
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E5
Louis Ramey

Louis Ramey opines on tacky wedding tuxedos, ordering nonexistent fast-food items and lying politicians.
07/30/2001
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E6
Tom Rhodes

Tom Rhodes talks about his lack of math skills, red flags on a first date and humorless white supremacists.
08/06/2001
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021