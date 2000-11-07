Comedy Central Presents
Darrell Hammond
Season 4 E 1 • 12/03/2000
Darrell Hammond knows why ghosts don't haunt Brooklyn, reminisces about Bill Clinton's fun presidency and explains why German isn't a romance language.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E6Jim Gaffigan
Jim Gaffigan thinks Mexican food is a conspiracy, talks about the dramatic advantage of wearing glasses and explains why it's difficult to date without drinking.
07/11/2000
Full Ep
21:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E7Dom Irrera
Dom Irrera gives his take on his shrinking grandmother, the perils of honesty and partying with Irish people.
07/19/2000
Full Ep
22:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E8Comedy Central Presents Ralph Harris
Ralph Harris reveals just how gross women can be and explains his secret desire to be handcuffed.
07/26/2000
Full Ep
21:34
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E9Stephen Lynch
Stephen Lynch sings about his first sexual experience, getting wasted with his best friend and a new breed of superheroes.
08/02/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E10Greg Giraldo
Greg Giraldo gives his no-holds-barred take on disgusting strip clubs, American idiocy and his wife's first pregnancy.
08/09/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E12Comedy Central Presents Don "D.C." Curry
Don "DC" Curry offers some sage advice on raising kids and dealing with dysfunctional family members in this stand-up special.
08/25/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E13Johnny Sanchez
Johnny Sanchez deals with the challenges of being both a third-generation immigrant and a short guy looking for romance.
08/31/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E14Brian Regan
Brian Regan discusses the serving size of Fig Newtons, weird food combinations and the effectiveness of his yoga workout routine.
09/07/2000
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E15Judy Gold
Judy Gold describes her unusual "Law & Order" gig and puts her chronic nasal problems to good use.
09/15/2000
Full Ep
21:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E16Arj Barker
Arj Barker looks back on the golden age of smoking, opens up about his terrifying long-distance relationship and describes an enlightening trip to Ireland.
09/22/2000
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E1Darrell Hammond
Darrell Hammond knows why ghosts don't haunt Brooklyn, reminisces about Bill Clinton's fun presidency and explains why German isn't a romance language.
12/03/2000
Full Ep
22:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E2Jim David
Jim David compares living in New York to his "upwardly mobile home" upbringing in the South and explains why people in their twenties don't actually know anything.
12/10/2000
Full Ep
22:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E3Rene´ Hicks
Rene Hicks discusses her homophobic grandfather, remembers breastfeeding on a jumbotron and gives tips to gang members.
12/17/2000
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E4Pablo Francisco
Pablo Francisco shares his appreciation for Spanish soap operas, explains his disdain for lazy R&B music and gives an impression of movie preview voiceovers.
12/25/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E5Adam Ferrara
Adam Ferrara describes Abraham Lincoln's demise, ethnic tensions in his L.A. neighborhood and the absurdity of Easter.
01/01/2001
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E6Nick Swardson
Nick Swardson talks about the worst job he's ever had, kids who are addicted to Pokemon and his exciting future as a 90-year-old man.
01/08/2001
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E7Greg Behrendt
Greg Behrendt opens up about his voracious appetite for junk food, describes his first doomed relationship and explains why every boy band has a token badass.
01/15/2001
Full Ep
22:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E8Sabrina Matthews
Sabrina Matthews explains the flaws of conversion therapy, commerical aviation and wearing a skirt.
01/21/2001
Full Ep
23:14
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E2Maria Bamford
Maria Bamford weighs in on internet dating, describes grating voices and relives her time as a temp worker.
07/02/2001
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E5Louis Ramey
Louis Ramey opines on tacky wedding tuxedos, ordering nonexistent fast-food items and lying politicians.
07/30/2001
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021