The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - September 11, 2019 - Greta Thunberg
Season 24 E 153 • 09/11/2019
Drug companies face consequences for their role in the opioid crisis, Lewis Black talks about how digital screen time is affecting kids, and activist Greta Thunberg stops by.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E147August 14, 2019 - Bill de Blasio & Jada Pinkett Smith
Trevor wonders if President Trump is trying to get Melania deported, Bill de Blasio talks about his 2020 White House bid, and Jada Pinkett Smith discusses "Red Table Talk."
08/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E158Donsplaining
The Daily Show puzzles over some of Donald Trump's most baffling attempts to explain how the world works, including his takes on 5G, windmills, trade deals and more.
08/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E9948Leading Ladies
The Daily Show looks at some of the ways women are combating sexism, including the battle against the pink tax and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's stand for equal pay.
08/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E9947Your Moment of Them: The Best of Jaboukie Young-White
The Daily Show celebrates correspondent Jaboukie Young-White's best work, including his trip to the Pittsburgh Equality March and his look at socialism's rising popularity.
08/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E9946Crazy Rich Nation
The Daily Show takes a look at the shady business that rich people have been up to lately, including Robert Kraft's prostitution charges and the college admissions bribery scandal.
08/22/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E162September 3, 2019 - Shameik Moore
President Trump makes bizarre claims about Hurricane Dorian, Roy Wood Jr. examines the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze, and Shameik Moore discusses "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."
09/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E149Extended - September 4, 2019 - Bill Hader
Jaboukie Young-White proposes a novel solution to America's gun problem, Trevor highlights Joe Biden's latest gaffes, and Bill Hader discusses "Barry" and "IT Chapter Two."
09/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E150September 5, 2019 - Steve Bullock & Tracee Ellis Ross
Raging fires threaten the Amazon, Montana Governor Steve Bullock talks about his 2020 White House bid, and Tracee Ellis Ross discusses "mixed-ish" and Pattern Beauty.
09/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E151September 9, 2019 - Antoni Porowski
Trevor highlights President Trump's latest beefs, Michael Kosta and Jaboukie Young-White talk sports, and "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski discusses "Antoni in the Kitchen."
09/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E152Extended - September 10, 2019 - Brad Smith
President Trump eases restrictions on trophy hunting, Dulce Sloan investigates a firm that implants microchips in its employees, and Brad Smith discusses "Tools and Weapons."
09/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E153Extended - September 11, 2019 - Greta Thunberg
Drug companies face consequences for their role in the opioid crisis, Lewis Black talks about how digital screen time is affecting kids, and activist Greta Thunberg stops by.
09/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E168September 12, 2019 - September Democratic Debate Special
In this live episode, Trevor covers the third 2020 Democratic presidential debate, and New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie gives his take on the event.
09/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E155Extended - September 16, 2019 - Sonia Sotomayor
Brett Kavanaugh is accused of sexual misconduct again, President Trump hints at war on behalf of Saudi Arabia, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor discusses "Just Ask!"
09/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E166September 17, 2019 - Bashir Salahuddin & Diallo Riddle
Elizabeth Warren and President Trump host very different rallies, and Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle discuss South Side.
09/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E171Extended - September 18, 2019 - Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey
An attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities leads to talk of war, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on the blackest material on Earth, and Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey discuss "She Said."
09/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E168Extended - September 19, 2019 - Edward Snowden
Canada's Justin Trudeau comes under fire for wearing blackface, Ronny Chieng rails against futuristic bar technology, and Edward Snowden discusses his book "Permanent Record."
09/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E169Extended - September 24, 2019 - Gavin Newsom
Nancy Pelosi launches an impeachment inquiry, Ronny Chieng refuses to get his hopes up about President Trump's downfall, and California Governor Gavin Newsom stops by.
09/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E174September 25, 2019 - Nick Cannon
President Trump releases a summary of his call with Ukraine's president, Roy Wood Jr. covers a 2020 GOP primary debate, and Nick Cannon talks about his diverse career.
09/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E175Extended - September 26, 2019 - Jameela Jamil
Trevor covers the whistleblower complaint against President Trump, Desi Lydic slams Trump for wasting an impeachment opportunity, and Jameela Jamil discusses "The Good Place."
09/26/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E1Extended - September 30, 2019 - Mark Sanford
Roy Wood Jr. reports on President Trump's whistleblower scandal, Ronny Chieng reacts to a viral "beer money" fundraiser, and GOP presidential candidate Mark Sanford stops by.
09/30/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E2Extended - October 1, 2019 - Anand Giridharadas
Trevor weighs the case for impeachment against Rudy Giuliani, Michael Kosta explores President Trump's moral blindness, and Anand Giridharadas discusses "Winners Take All."
10/01/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E2An Airport Food Cart Goes Berserk, California's NCAA Law & Amy Klobuchar's Duck-Killing Anecdote
An airport catering truck spins out of control, California passes a law to pay college athletes, and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar admits to killing a duck.
10/01/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E2Trump's Ukraine Scandal and the Moral Blindness Defense
In the wake of the Trump-Zelensky phone call scandal, Michael Kosta argues the president's inability to discern right from wrong shields him from accountability.
10/01/2019
