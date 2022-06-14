The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
July 19, 2022 - Gregory Robinson
Season 27 E 109 • 07/19/2022
The Secret Service deletes texts from January 6, 2021, Kevin Matthew Kelp (Michael Kosta) cracks a fruit conspiracy, and NASA's Gregory Robinson discusses the James Webb Space Telescope.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E98June 14, 2022 - Katie Couric
The U.S. stock market enters an alarming slump, The Daily Show presents a biography of Rudy Giuliani, and journalist Katie Couric discusses her memoir "Going There."
06/14/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E99June 15, 2022 - Davido
Trevor covers the 2022 midterm elections, Michael Kosta strives to become a K-pop superstar in the wake of BTS's hiatus, and singer-songwriter Davido talks about his single "Stand Strong."
06/15/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E100June 16, 2022 - Ed Helms
The FDA approves COVID-19 vaccines for young kids, Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) responds to America's lifeguard shortage, and actor and writer Ed Helms discusses his series "Rutherford Falls."
06/16/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E101June 21, 2022 - Katy Tur
Trevor covers police inaction during the school shooting in Uvalde, TX, Dulcé Sloan examines corporate fear of LGBTQ-friendly ads, and MSNBC's Katy Tur discusses her memoir "Rough Draft."
06/21/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E102June 22, 2022 - Angela Garbes
Congress comes to an agreement on gun control legislation, Lewis Black rants about the sudden rise of high-priced weddings in 2022, and Angela Garbes discusses her book "Essential Labor."
06/22/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E103June 23, 2022 - Elliot Page
The Supreme Court greenlights concealed guns in New York, Jordan Klepper asks Trump supporters about the January 6 hearings, and Elliot Page discusses his role on "The Umbrella Academy."
06/23/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E104June 27, 2022 - Draymond Green
The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Michael Kosta discusses vasectomies with family physician Dr. Guarin, and NBA champ Draymond Green talks about his podcast "The Draymond Green Show."
06/27/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E105Extended - June 28, 2022 - Eric Adams
The January 6 Committee hears shocking testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams talks to Trevor about his first six months in office.
06/28/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E106June 29, 2020 - Van Lathan Jr.
Sweden and Finland are joining NATO, Desi Lydic examines the origins and evolution of Pride Month, and writer and podcaster Van Lathan Jr. discusses his memoir "Fat, Crazy, and Tired."
06/29/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E108July 18, 2022 - Terri Jackson
Sen. Joe Manchin deals a blow to climate change policy, Dulcé Sloan tries to make New Yorkers late for work, and the WNBPA's Terri Jackson discusses Russia's detainment of Brittney Griner.
07/18/2022
07/19/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E110July 20, 2022 - Jenny Slate
The House passes a sweeping marriage equality bill, Dulcé Sloan examines gender stereotypes in children's books, and comedian Jenny Slate discusses her film "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On."
07/20/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E111July 21, 2022 - Blitz Bazawule
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, the January 6 hearings appear to spell trouble for Donald Trump, and artist Blitz Bazawule discusses his novel "The Scent of Burnt Flowers."
07/21/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E112July 25, 2022 - Daniel Kaluuya
The monkeypox virus officially becomes a global health emergency, Trevor dives into revelations from the eighth January 6 hearing, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses his role in the movie "Nope."
07/25/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E113July 26, 2022 - Molly Burke & Brian Cox
Pope Francis apologizes for schools that abused Indigenous peoples, Molly Burke discusses her advocacy for the disabled community, and actor Brian Cox talks about his role on "Succession."
07/26/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E114Extended - July 27, 2022 - Rafael A. Mangual
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned trip to Taiwan angers China, Ronny Chieng examines the Move Oregon's Border movement, and Rafael A. Mangual discusses his book "Criminal (In)Justice."
07/27/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E115July 28, 2022 - Leila Mottley
America's slowing economy sparks a recession debate, Sen. Joe Manchin reaches an agreement with his fellow Democrats on a climate bill, and Leila Mottley discusses her novel "Nightcrawling."
07/28/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E116August 1, 2022 - Pete Buttigieg
President Biden plans to close border wall gaps, Roy Wood Jr. explores the Black origins of house music, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses U.S. infrastructure challenges.
08/01/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E117August 2, 2022 - Alec Karakatsanis & Ms. Pat
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit rankles China, civil rights lawyer Alec Karakatsanis discusses his book "Usual Cruelty," and comedian Ms. Pat talks about her series "The Ms. Pat Show."
08/02/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E118August 3, 2022 - Ryuji Chua
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, America's student debt crisis is putting the squeeze on elderly borrowers, and Ryuji Chua discusses his documentary "How Conscious Can a Fish Be?"
08/03/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E119August 4, 2022 - Amandla Stenberg
Scientists reanimate cells from dead pigs, Michael Kosta hosts another trivia game in Times Square, and actor Amandla Stenberg discusses her horror comedy film "Bodies Bodies Bodies."
08/04/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E119Fill Me In - A Don't-Blank-Out Challenge in New York City
Michael Kosta brings his game show back to Times Square, where he peppers passersby with questions about current events and challenges them to fill in the blanks.
08/04/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E119Amandla Stenberg - "Bodies Bodies Bodies"
Actor Amandla Stenberg drops by to discuss her horror comedy "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and how the film comments on the absurdity of social media.
08/04/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E119So Much News, So Little Time - Reanimated Pig Cells & More
Spain announces harsh air conditioning restrictions, WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in Russian prison, Klondike's Choco Taco could return, and scientists revive dead pig cells.
08/04/2022
