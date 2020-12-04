This Is Stand-Up

E 1 • 04/12/2020

Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Kevin Hart and other comics discuss everything from open mics to finding a voice in this revealing documentary about life in stand-up comedy.

More

Watching

Full Ep
1:21:52
Sign in to Watch

This is Stand-Up
E1
This Is Stand-Up

Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Kevin Hart and other comics discuss everything from open mics to finding a voice in this revealing documentary about life in stand-up comedy.
04/12/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021