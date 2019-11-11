The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - December 4, 2019 - Brittany Howard

Season 25 E 31 • 12/04/2019

Underwater speakers help revitalize dying coral reefs, NATO leaders laugh at President Trump behind his back, and Brittany Howard talks about her debut solo album "Jaime."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E21
Extended - November 11, 2019 - Jim Himes & Anna Kendrick

Michael Bloomberg prepares to join the Democratic primary field, Rep. Jim Himes discusses the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and Anna Kendrick talks about "Noelle."
11/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E22
November 12, 2019 - Noah Baumbach

Former Trump administration officials churn out tell-all memoirs, Roy Wood Jr. highlights adorable animals in the news, and Noah Baumbach discusses his movie "Marriage Story."
11/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E23
Extended - November 13, 2019 - Daniel Kaluuya

Impeachment hearings against President Trump go public, Jaboukie Young-White and Roy Wood Jr. try to sell Trump's childhood home, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Queen & Slim."
11/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E24
Extended - November 14, 2019 - Steve Ballmer & Jeff Garlin

Fox News writes off the Trump impeachment hearings as boring, Steve Ballmer discusses his USAFacts initiative, and Jeff Garlin talks about "Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago."
11/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E25
Extended - November 18, 2019 - Tom Steyer

Diplomat David Holmes adds fuel to Trump's Ukraine scandal, Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta serve up new presidential excuses, and Tom Steyer discusses his 2020 presidential bid.
11/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E26
Extended - November 19, 2019 - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Desi Lydic investigates Rep. Eric Swalwell's alleged televised fart, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports news, and Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses "His Dark Materials."
11/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E27
November 20, 2019 - November Democratic Debate Special

Trevor analyzes the fifth Democratic debate live, Roy Wood Jr. gets insight from black voters, and MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez discusses her book "The Likeability Trap."
11/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E28
Extended - November 21, 2019 - Lena Waithe

Trevor discusses 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Roy Wood Jr. highlights black contributions to Thanksgiving, and Lena Waithe talks about her movie "Queen & Slim."
11/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E29
Extended - December 2, 2019 - Mark Ruffalo

Trevor tackles developments in the 2020 Democratic primary, Michael Kosta defends Joe Biden's "No Malarkey" messaging, and Mark Ruffalo discusses his movie "Dark Waters."
12/02/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E30
Extended - December 3, 2019 - Ta-Nehisi Coates

President Trump clashes with French President Emmanuel Macron, Roy Wood Jr. gets an education in alternative meat science, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses "The Water Dancer."
12/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E32
Extended - December 5, 2019 - John Lithgow

Nancy Pelosi calls for drafting impeachment articles against President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White consults with the founding fathers, and John Lithgow discusses "Bombshell."
12/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E33
Extended - December 9, 2019 - Kelly Marie Tran

Joe Biden loses his temper at an Iowa town hall, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports news, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
12/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E34
Extended - December 10, 2019 - Alfre Woodard & Aldis Hodge

President Trump faces impeachment articles, Lewis Black tackles misguided holiday pandering to Jewish people, and Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge discuss their film "Clemency."
12/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E35
Extended - December 11, 2019 - Lupita Nyong'o

A report exposes official lies about the Afghanistan War, Ronny Chieng investigates body donation, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Sulwe."
12/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E36
Extended - December 12, 2019 - Solange Knowles

Trevor highlights Trump family members' rotten behavior, Dulce Sloan examines disheartening workplace studies, and Solange Knowles discusses "When I Get Home."
12/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E37
Extended - December 16, 2019 - Dan Soder

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is elected in a landslide victory, Jordan Klepper embeds himself outside a PA Trump rally, and comedian Dan Soder discusses "Son of a Gary."
12/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E38
Extended - December 17, 2019 - Zozibini Tunzi

The black community faces a mental health treatment crisis, thieves steal millions of delivered holiday packages, and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi sits down with Trevor.
12/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E39
Extended - December 18, 2019 - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Michael Kosta discusses Democrats' mournful approach to impeachment, Ronny Chieng tackles global warming's effects on the holidays, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talks "Watchmen."
12/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E40
December 19, 2019 - December Democratic Debate Special

Trevor covers the Democratic debate live, Jaboukie Young-White and Desi Lydic try a product for overwhelmed voters, and The Intercept's Mehdi Hasan discusses the primaries.
12/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E41
Extended - January 6, 2020 - Karen Bass

The World's Fakest News Team analyzes President Trump's targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and California Congresswoman Karen Bass sits down with Trevor.
01/06/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E41
Post-Holiday Back-to-Work Tips, Political Chaos in Venezuela & The Rise of a Cocoa Cartel

Trevor reacts to obvious tips for easing back into work after the holidays, a leadership dispute rocks Venezuela, and two top cocoa producers form a price-hiking alliance.
01/06/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E41
Trump Puts the U.S. on the Brink of War with Iran

President Trump's extreme decision to order the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani causes a ripple effect across the Middle East and ignites a global state of panic.
01/06/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E41
Karen Bass - Trump's War Powers, Impeachment and the Congressional Black Caucus - Extended Interview

California Congresswoman Karen Bass discusses Democrats' attempts to limit presidential war powers, next steps on impeachment and chairing the Congressional Black Caucus.
01/06/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E41
What's Behind Trump's Decision to Kill Iran's Qassem Soleimani?

Desi Lydic, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta give their expert take on the reasoning behind President Trump's targeted killing of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani.
01/06/2020
