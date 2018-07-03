Corporate
Vacation
Season 2 E 9 • 03/12/2019
While Matt’s off on vacation, Jake is forced to share their office with an unsettling new deskmate.
CorporateS1 • E9Weekend
John pressures Jake and Matt into helping him move a grandfather clock in his apartment, sabotaging their weekend plans.
03/07/2018
CorporateS1 • E10Remember Day
Matt copes with his family trauma by throwing himself into the office holiday party, Christian questions his worldview, and Jake considers leaving the company.
03/14/2018
CorporateS2 • E1The One Who's There
Matt tries not to develop a crush on a new colleague, and Christian buys a news network.
01/15/2019
CorporateS2 • E2The Concert
When Matt’s old college buddy invites him to hang out, he’s determined to prove he’s still young and fun.
01/22/2019
CorporateS2 • E3Natural Beauty
Matt starts wearing makeup, and Jake begins work on a project to market makeup to men.
01/29/2019
CorporateS2 • E4Thanks!
Matt’s broken “!” key strains his relationship with John and Kate, and Jake and Grace conspire to get rid of the office dog.
02/05/2019
CorporateS2 • E5The Expense Report
Matt, Jake, John and Kate get grilled by a dogged Hampton DeVille accountant after eating an expensive dinner.
02/12/2019
CorporateS2 • E6Mattchiavelli and the Piss Detective
Things get out of hand fast when Hampton DeVille starts tracking when people leave their desks.
02/19/2019
CorporateS2 • E7Labor Day
Matt and Jake get up to mischief while working on Labor Day until they discover they’re not the only ones in the office after all.
02/26/2019
CorporateS2 • E8The Tragedy
When a national tragedy happens, everyone in the office competes to see who has the most incisive and heartfelt social media post.
03/05/2019
CorporateS2 • E9Vacation
While Matt’s off on vacation, Jake is forced to share their office with an unsettling new deskmate.
03/12/2019
CorporateS2 • E10The Fall
Hampton DeVille goes all in on marketing end-of-the-world preparedness, leading Matt to quit and Jake to take on a secret project.
03/12/2019
CorporateS3 • E1Pickles 4 Breakfast - Uncensored
Hampton DeVille attempts to rewrite the finale of a fan-favorite series, and Jake learns a disturbing truth about a beloved children's show.
07/22/2020
CorporateS3 • E2Black Dog - Uncensored
Matt grows increasingly worried about Jake's bleak outlook on life, and Hampton DeVille brainstorms a new company logo.
07/29/2020
CorporateS3 • E3The Importance of Talking S**t - Uncensored
As the employees of Hampton DeVille gossip and take passive-aggressive approaches to workplace conflicts, they create unlikely bonds and new adversaries.
08/05/2020
CorporateS3 • E4Good Job - Uncensored
Jake learns the importance of a five-star rating, John desperately seeks Matt's approval, and Grace attempts to come out of her shell.
08/12/2020
CorporateS3 • E5F**k You Money - Uncensored
While on a business trip, Jake enjoys the pleasures of a hotel, Matt faces his frugal fears, and they both learn a lesson from a fellow traveler.
08/19/2020
CorporateS3 • E6Wind of God - Uncensored
John and Kate make a shocking power grab, Christian feels the wrath of a disgruntled former employee, and Jake and Matt try to climb the corporate ladder.
08/26/2020
CorporateS3 E6With Very Little Power Comes Very Little Responsibility
Matt and Jake aren't impressed with Kate and John's invitation to join their workplace coup, even though it would include promotions.
08/26/2020
