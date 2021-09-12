The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
January 26, 2022 - Rick Glassman
Season 27 E 48 • 01/26/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E38December 9, 2021 - José Andrés & Lou Llobell
Chef José Andrés discusses America's hunger crisis, Dulcé Sloan looks back at the biggest exits of 2021, and actor Lou Llobell talks about her role on the Apple TV+ series "Foundation."
12/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E39December 13, 2021 - Huma Abedin
Governor Gavin Newsom models a California gun reform law after a Texas anti-abortion law, Roy Wood Jr. highlights who got cancelled in 2021, and Huma Abedin discusses her memoir "Both/And."
12/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E40December 14, 2021 - Chelsea Handler
Congress holds former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt, Michael Kosta highlights the biggest scams of 2021, and Chelsea Handler talks about her Vaccinated and Horny Tour.
12/14/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E41December 15, 2021 - Jodie Turner-Smith
COVID-19 cases surge in the world of professional sports, Dulcé Sloan breaks down the history of Kwanzaa, and actor Jodie Turner-Smith discusses her role on the miniseries "Anne Boleyn."
12/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E42December 16, 2021 - Bruno Le Maire
Trevor highlights China's investments in Africa, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic star in a holiday rom-com, and French finance minister Bruno Le Maire discusses an inclusive future for France.
12/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E43January 18, 2022 - Bernice A. King
Australia deports unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic, the CDC issues confusing COVID-19 guidelines, and Dr. Bernice A. King discusses The King Center and "It Starts with Me."
01/18/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E44January 19, 2022 - Ariana DeBose
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson lands in hot water for partying during lockdown, Jordan Klepper revisits the January 6 Capitol riot, and actor Ariana DeBose discusses "West Side Story."
01/19/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E45January 20, 2022 - Francis Ngannou
Republicans and Democrats spar over voting rights legislation, Desi Lydic talks to influencers encouraging vaccination, and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou chats with Trevor.
01/20/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E46January 24, 2022 - Jay Shetty
The 2022 NFL playoffs have a historic weekend, Trevor examines the West Elm Caleb online debate, and author and mindfulness expert Jay Shetty discusses his partnership with the Calm app.
01/24/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E47January 25, 2022 - W. Kamau Bell
President Biden is overheard insulting a reporter over a hot mic, Trevor examines beefs in the music industry, and W. Kamau Bell discusses his docuseries "We Need to Talk About Cosby."
01/25/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E48January 26, 2022 - Rick Glassman
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces his imminent retirement, Trevor examines the ethics of stock trading by members of Congress, and actor Rick Glassman discusses "As We See It."
01/26/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E49January 27, 2022 - Lindsey Vonn
Roy Wood Jr. reacts to COVID-19 chaos in U.S. schools, Ronny Chieng presents an international perspective of America, and skier Lindsey Vonn discusses her memoir "Rise: My Story."
01/27/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E50January 31, 2022 - Barbara Lee
Desi Lydic reports on a trucker protest in Canada, Trevor examines a controversy surrounding Joe Rogan and Spotify, and Rep. Barbara Lee discusses "Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power."
01/31/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E51February 1, 2022 - Bakari Sellers
Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL, Ronny Chieng offers alternatives to traditional burials, and "Who Are Your People?" author Bakari Sellers discusses his children's book.
02/01/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E52February 2, 2022 - Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Vladimir Putin gets defensive about Russian aggression toward Ukraine, Roy Wood Jr. learns about Black representation on cereal boxes, and actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw discusses "The Girl Before."
02/02/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E53February 3, 2022 - Johnny Knoxville
Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on discrimination against Black coaches in the NFL, Michael Kosta dives into a sewer tunnel conspiracy, and Johnny Knoxville chats about his movie "Jackass Forever."
02/03/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E54February 7, 2022 - Michael S. Regan
Facebook's metaverse users fall victim to virtual groping, Joe Rogan faces severe backlash over his extensive use of the N-word, and EPA administrator Michael S. Regan sits down with Trevor.
02/07/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E55February 8, 2022 - Robert Glasper
A jet company offers couples a romantic Mile High Club experience, several blue states announce an end to COVID-19 mask mandates, and Robert Glasper discusses his album "Black Radio III."
02/08/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E56February 9, 2022 - Frances Haugen
Trevor examines the racist history of America's highway system, Dulcé Sloan highlights Black romance novelists, and whistleblower Frances Haugen discusses Facebook's destructive effects.
02/09/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E57February 10, 2022 - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson
Canada's trucker protest gains support from conservatives in the U.S., Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. talk sports, and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson discusses his documentary "Summer of Soul."
02/10/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E58February 14, 2022 - India.Arie
Grammy Award-winning artist India.Arie has a special conversation with Trevor about how Spotify compensates artists and reflects on Joe Rogan's history of using the N-word on his podcast.
02/14/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E58India.Arie - Spotify and Joe Rogan, Pt. 1
Grammy Award-winning artist India.Arie makes the case that Spotify's business model exploits artists and discusses her viral video compilation of Joe Rogan's repeated use of the N-word.
02/14/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E58India.Arie - Spotify and Joe Rogan, Pt. 3
Singer-songwriter India.Arie shares advice she received from her personal hero Maya Angelou, the importance of acknowledging ugly truths and the cleansing power of messy conversations.
02/14/2022
