Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Paterson
Season 2 E 3 • 11/17/2017
Kevin Hart visits Paterson, N.J., to showcase stand-up from local comics Ty Raney, Cee Jay Craxx, Kendall "Shorty" Ward and Rey Gibbs.
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E1Atlanta
Kevin Hart heads to Atlanta to host stand-up from comedians Plug Chapman, Mario Tory, David Perdue and Sweet Baby Kita.
10/02/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E2Houston
Kevin Hart travels to Texas and hosts stand-up from Houston-based comics Alfred Kainga, Ken Boyd, Crystal Powell and Tim Mathis.
10/09/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E3Chicago
Kevin Hart heads to Chicago to introduce stand-up from Josh Johnson, Just Nesh, Calvin Evans and Erica Clark.
10/16/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E4Sacramento
Kevin Hart travels to Sacramento, the city that gave him his own holiday, and BT Kingsley, Ellis Rodriguez and JR De Guzman perform.
10/23/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E5Miami
Kevin Hart becomes a Miami cop for a day, meets exercise partners on the beach and introduces stand-up from Plus Pierre, Cisco Duran, J.B. Ball and Pam Bruno.
10/30/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E6Washington, D.C.
While in Washington, D.C., Kevin Hart hosts stand-up sets from Lafayette Wright, Rob Maher and Jamel Johnson, then stops by Howard University to surprise some students.
11/06/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E7Philadelphia
Kevin hones his bartending skills in the City of Brotherly Love and presents stand-up from TuRae Gordon, Lawrence Killebrew, Anthony Moore and Skeet Carter.
11/13/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E8Birmingham
Kevin Hart returns to Birmingham, Ala., a city that holds special meaning for him, to host stand-up from Trey Mack, Jermaine Johnson and Rocky Dale Davis.
11/20/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E1Phoenix
Kevin Hart travels to Arizona to host stand-up from Phoenix-based comics Bryan Ricci, Terrence DeLane, Jill Kimmel and James "JayMac" McCowan.
11/03/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E2Seattle
Kevin Hart travels to Seattle to host stand-up from local comics Bo Johnson, Ralph L. Porter, Manny Martin and Kanisha Buss.
11/10/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E4Jackson
Kevin Hart goes to Jackson, MS, to shine the spotlight on local comics Marvin Hunter, Merc B. Williams, Rita Brent and Ben Compton.
11/24/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E5Detroit
Kevin Hart dives into the Detroit comedy scene with local stand-ups Alton "Boogie" Williams, Mike Geeter, Jeff Horste and J Bell.
12/01/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E6Twin Cities
Kevin Hart travels to the Twin Cities to take in the local comedy scene and enjoy stand-up from Greg Coleman II, Earl Elliot, Bruce Leroy Williams and Ali Sultan.
12/08/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E7Memphis
Kevin Hart journeys to Memphis, TN, to shine a light on local comedians Latoya Tennille, Jonny Bratsveen, Mo Alexander and Cleatis Allen Jr.
12/15/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E8Boston
Kevin Hart scopes out Boston's comedy scene and sits down with local comedians J Smitty, Reece Cotton and Jay Are Adams.
12/22/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 • E1St. Louis
Vincent B. Bryant understands why his ex-girlfriend cheated on him, Princeton Dew doesn’t want to date women his age, and Tahir Moore vows to lose weight.
06/14/2019
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 • E2Dallas
Blaq Ron details how "making love" differs from sex, KeLanna Spiller addresses the elephant in the room, and Gerald Piper notices how his Spanish sounds a lot like English.
06/14/2019
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 • E3New Orleans
Shaddy McCoy confesses to the issues New Orleans has, Carissa Cropper admits she’s the problem with her love life, and Arron “AO” Odom recalls overhearing a rowdy student.
06/21/2019
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 • E4Cleveland
Rob Ward remembers trying to stop a robbery, Mike Polk Jr. compares first and second weddings, and Nelsin Davis pleads for Cleveland to fix its potholes.
06/21/2019
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 • E5Rochester
Zack Johnson admits he hates all kids, Joel James remembers when he made O.J. Simpson feel unsafe, and Travis Blunt highlights his struggles as a biracial man.
06/28/2019
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 E5Style and Stage Presence Go Hand in Hand
Kevin Hart talks to Rochester, NY, comics Joel James, Travis Blunt and Zack Johnson about their personal support systems and style senses.
06/28/2019
