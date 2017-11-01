The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
January 26, 2017 - Laurence Fishburne
Season 22 E 56 • 01/26/2017
Donald Trump gives his first interview as president, Trevor examines the actual inaugural cake, and Laurence Fishburne talks about playing Nelson Mandela in "Madiba."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E46January 11, 2017 - Jonathan Chait
President Obama gives his farewell address, Donald Trump dismisses CNN as "fake news" at his first post-election press conference, and Jonathan Chait discusses "Audacity."
01/11/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E47January 12, 2017 - Cecile Richards
The U.S. Ethics Office blasts Donald Trump's divestment plan, Ben Carson begins his confirmation hearing for HUD secretary, and Cecile Richards discusses Planned Parenthood.
01/12/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E48January 16, 2017 - David Fahrenthold & Bryshere Gray
Donald Trump lashes out at John Lewis, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold talks about covering the 2016 election, and Bryshere Gray discusses "The New Edition Story."
01/16/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E49January 17, 2017 - John Zimmer
President Obama makes last-ditch efforts to protect his legacy, Lewis Black reflects on the lack of star power at Donald Trump's inauguration, and John Zimmer discusses Lyft.
01/17/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E50January 18, 2017 - Samantha Power
Secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos undergoes a harsh Senate hearing, Michelle Wolf examines Donald Trump's approval rating, and Samantha Power discusses her U.N. role.
01/18/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E51January 19, 2017 - Scott Conroy & James McAvoy
Tensions over President-elect Trump's relationship with Russia rise ahead of his inauguration, Scott Conroy discusses "Embeds," and James McAvoy chats about his movie "Split."
01/19/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E52January 20, 2017 - Joy Reid
Donald Trump is sworn in as president, Roy Wood Jr. salutes Barack Obama, Desi Lydic tackles parenthood in a new America, and Joy Reid discusses "We Are the Change We Seek."
01/20/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E53January 23, 2017 - Matt Taibbi
Millions gather worldwide to march for women's rights, Desi Lydic examines the Trump administration's "alternative facts," and Matt Taibbi discusses "Insane Clown President."
01/23/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E54January 24, 2017 - Big Sean
Trevor profiles White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, The Best F#@king News Team auditions to read President Trump's tweets, and Big Sean discusses his album "I Decided."
01/24/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E55January 25, 2017 - Heather Ann Thompson & Bellamy Young
President Trump signs a series of controversial executive orders, author Heather Ann Thompson discusses "Blood in the Water," and actress Bellamy Young chats about "Scandal."
01/25/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E57January 30, 2017 - Sybrina Fulton & Tracy Martin
Hasan Minhaj examines a Muslim-targeted travel ban, Neal Brennan accuses President Trump of being too sensitive, and Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin discuss "Rest in Power."
01/30/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E58January 31, 2017 - Anthony D. Romero
President Trump fires the acting U.S. attorney general, Hasan Minhaj puts the Muslim-targeted travel ban into historical perspective, and Anthony D. Romero discusses the ACLU.
01/31/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E59February 1, 2017 - David Miliband
President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and hosts a Black History Month gathering, and David Miliband discusses the International Rescue Committee.
02/01/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E60February 2, 2017 - Blair Underwood
President Trump picks fights with Mexico and Australia, Roy Wood Jr. attends a football convention to get his mind off of politics, and Blair Underwood discusses "Quantico."
02/02/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E61February 6, 2017 - Keith Ellison
President Trump lashes out at a federal judge on Twitter, Trevor examines Steve Bannon's role in the White House, and Keith Ellison discusses the Democratic Party's future.
02/06/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E62February 7, 2017 - Marty Walsh
President Trump accuses the media of underreporting terrorism, Michelle Wolf lauds Kellyanne Conway's duplicity, and Marty Walsh discusses Boston's sanctuary city status.
02/07/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E63February 8, 2017 - Tracee Ellis Ross
Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders debate health care on CNN, Elizabeth Warren reacts to being silenced on the Senate floor, and actress Tracee Ellis Ross discusses "Black-ish."
02/08/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E64February 9, 2017 - Laura Jane Grace
The Trump family is accused of using the White House for financial gain, Roy Wood Jr. prepares for Fashion Week and the Grammys, and Laura Jane Grace discusses "Tranny."
02/09/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E65February 13, 2017 - Elaine Welteroth & Phillip Picardi
President Trump meets with Japan's Shinzo Abe, Trevor profiles Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller, and Elaine Welteroth and Phillip Picardi discuss Teen Vogue.
02/13/2017
