The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
June 26, 2018 - Lauren Duca
Season 1 E 126 • 06/26/2018
Jordan questions President Trump's honesty, sends Laura Grey and Niccole Thurman to investigate Mississippi's sole abortion clinic and chats with Teen Vogue's Lauren Duca.
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E116June 7, 2018 - Will Sommer
Jordan weighs in on the NRA's loyalty questionnaire, finds a new way to grant clemency to low-level offenders and chats with The Daily Beast's Will Sommer.
06/07/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E117June 11, 2018 - Shannon Watts
Jordan recaps President Trump's visit to the G7 summit, celebrates America's brave Second Amendment defenders and chats with gun safety advocate Shannon Watts.
06/11/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E118June 12, 2018 - Mike Pesca
Jordan celebrates the success of President Trump's meeting with Kim Jong-un, breaks down Dennis Rodman's role in the North Korean summit and chats with author Mike Pesca.
06/12/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E119June 13, 2018 - Hari Kondabolu
Jordan savors Trump's historic peace summit win, commissions a piece of art for the president's birthday and chats with comedian Hari Kondabolu.
06/13/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E120June 14, 2018 - Clint Watts
Jordan salutes the latest freethinkers running for office, helps America understand who Michael Cohen really is and chats with "Messing with the Enemy" author Clint Watts.
06/14/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E121June 18, 2018 - Dan Pfeiffer
Jordan breaks down President Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy, Laura Grey chats with Senator Jeff Merkley, and Dan Pfeiffer discusses "Yes We (Still) Can."
06/18/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E122June 19, 2018 - Yeonmi Park
Jordan questions his trust in Fox News, answers questions from callers with Kobi Libii and sits down with human rights activist and "In Order to Live" author Yeonmi Park.
06/19/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E123June 20, 2018 - Karamo Brown
Jordan adds new foes to his lengthy list of enemies, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson take down everything in their path, and Karamo Brown discusses "Queer Eye."
06/20/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E124June 21, 2018 - Cameron Esposito
Jordan recognizes America's small-town heroes, applauds Fox News pundit Jeanine Pirro's support for President Trump and sits down with comedian Cameron Esposito.
06/21/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E125June 25, 2018 - Richard Painter
Jordan questions the future of civil discourse, grapples with the ongoing changes in America and sits down with former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter.
06/25/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E127June 27, 2018 - Kim Gordon
Jordan sells products to help freethinkers fight the MSM without him, finds out why Niccole Thurman is leaving the Trump train and chats with musician and actress Kim Gordon.
06/27/2018
