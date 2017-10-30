The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
November 15, 2017 - Sarah Lacy
Season 1 E 27 • 11/15/2017
Jordan breaks down Trump's judicial picks with Citizen Journalist Niccole Thurman, talks to a member of Trump's voter fraud commission and chats with author Sarah Lacy.
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E17October 30, 2017 - Rob Reiner
Jordan exposes the distracting news of Rick Gates and Paul Manafort's indictments, creates a safe space for powerful men to chat and sits down with "LBJ" director Rob Reiner.
10/30/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E18October 31, 2017 - Erin Gloria Ryan
Jordan calls on the Citizen Journalists to tell scary stories, sends Laura Grey to investigate an anti-Trump coven and chats with Daily Beast editor Erin Gloria Ryan.
10/31/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E19November 1, 2017 - Clint Watts
Jordan breaks down Congress's investigation into Russian-linked Facebook ads, compiles a list of America's worst enemies and sits down with security analyst Clint Watts.
11/01/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E20November 2, 2017 - Bassem Youssef
Jordan defends President Trump's questionable remarks, consults Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson about which leftist movies to avoid, and chats with comedian Bassem Youssef.
11/02/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E21November 6, 2017 - Nikole Hannah-Jones
Jordan reacts to recent gun violence, praises Trump's Americanness abroad and talks to Nikole Hannah-Jones about school segregation.
11/06/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E22November 7, 2017 - David Daley
Jordan discusses the future of Betsy DeVos's role as Secretary of Education, sends Citizen Journalist Tim Baltz to investigate voter fraud and chats with author David Daley.
11/07/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E23November 8, 2017 - Jon Lovett
Jordan celebrates the anniversary of Donald Trump's presidential win, sings the praises of Donna Brazile and sits down with "Lovett or Leave It" host Jon Lovett.
11/08/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E24November 9, 2017 - Jen Psaki
Jordan makes a harsh discovery about Trump's visit to China, uncovers Puerto Rico's plan to infiltrate swing states and chats with former White House staffer Jen Psaki.
11/09/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E25November 13, 2017 - Jose Calderon
Jordan discusses the allegations against Roy Moore, checks in on the hurricane recovery effort in Puerto Rico and sits down with Hispanic Federation president Jose Calderon.
11/13/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E26November 14, 2017 - Jeff Ross
Jordan examines Donald Trump Jr.'s supposed collusion with WikiLeaks, introduces a sale for his fellow freethinkers and talks immigration with Roastmaster General Jeff Ross.
11/14/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E28Extended - November 16, 2017 - Molly Ball
Jordan reunites with Jon Stewart, celebrates Thanksgiving with the Citizen Journalists and sits down with TIME magazine political correspondent Molly Ball.
11/16/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E29November 27, 2017 - Bill Browder
Jordan gives President Trump the thanks he deserves, sends Citizen Journalist Tim Baltz to investigate sexism in Silicon Valley and chats with author Bill Browder.
11/27/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E30November 28, 2017 - D.L. Hughley
Jordan takes a closer look at Project Veritas, ponders the shape of the Earth with Citizen Journalist Kobi Libii and sits down with "How Not to Get Shot" author D.L. Hughley.
11/28/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E31November 29, 2017 - Danica Roem
Jordan addresses a nuclear threat to America, breaks down President Trump's plans to repeal net neutrality and sits down with Virginia Delegate-elect Danica Roem.
11/29/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E32November 30, 2017 - Paul Scheer
Jordan enlists his team of Citizen Journalists to create campaign ads for Roy Moore, discovers the latest threat to Christmas and chats with comedian Paul Scheer.
11/30/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E33December 4, 2017 - Kwame Alexander
Jordan celebrates the Republican tax plan victory, breaks down the proposed changes to concealed carry laws and sits down with poet Kwame Alexander.
12/04/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E34Extended - December 5, 2017 - Daniel Ellsberg
Jordan details Donald Trump's plans to shrink Utah's monuments, sends Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson to investigate campus free speech, and sits down with author Daniel Ellsberg.
12/05/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E35December 6, 2017 - Jennifer Egan
Jordan unpacks the IOC's decision to ban Russia from the 2018 Winter Games, browses the Alt-Bible with Citizen Journalist Laura Grey and sits down with author Jennifer Egan.
12/06/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E36December 7, 2017 - Scott Kelly
Jordan discusses Donald Trump Jr.'s genius courtroom tactics with Niccole Thurman, takes the #MAGAMealChallenge and sits down with astronaut Scott Kelly.
12/07/2017
