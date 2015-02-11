The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
December 2, 2015 - Lupita Nyong'o
Season 21 E 30 • 12/02/2015
Hacking activist group Anonymous declares war on ISIS, Jordan Klepper examines the food industry, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Eclipsed."
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E17November 2, 2015 - Fareed Zakaria
President Obama sends ground troops to fight ISIS in Syria, police remain fearful of public scrutiny, and Fareed Zakaria discusses his documentary "Long Road to Hell."
11/02/2015
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E18November 3, 2015 - Gloria Steinem
Jordan Klepper explains why Iowa is afraid of The Daily Show, GOP presidential hopefuls submit their debate demands, and Gloria Steinem discusses "My Life on the Road."
11/03/2015
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E20November 9, 2015 - Pras
Presidential hopeful Ben Carson defends his violent past, Ronny Chieng examines outdated voting machines, and Pras discusses his documentary "Sweet Micky for President."
11/09/2015
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E21November 10, 2015 - Dan Price
Donald Trump calls for a Starbucks boycott, the U.S. builds a $43 million gas station in Afghanistan, and Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price explains his company's salary minimum.
11/10/2015
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E22November 11, 2015 - Chris Hayes
Desi Lydic fact-checks GOP presidential candidates' statements from the Republican debate, and MSNBC's Chris Hayes weighs in on the presidential hopefuls.
11/11/2015
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E25November 17, 2015 - Timbaland
Trevor examines the politicization of the ISIS attacks in Paris, Roy Wood Jr. explains why Alabama is refusing Syrian refugees, and Timbaland discusses "The Emperor of Sound."
11/17/2015
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E26November 18, 2015 - Ted Koppel
Jessica Williams explains why Ben Carson dropped a foreign policy adviser, Kristen Schaal weighs in on schools that prohibit leggings, and Ted Koppel discusses "Lights Out."
11/18/2015
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E27November 19, 2015 - David Rees
Mike Huckabee equates Syrian refugees with food, a lone Missourian decides the fate of her district's sales tax, and David Rees talks about "Going Deep with David Rees."
11/19/2015
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E28November 30, 2015 - Spike Lee
Donald Trump mocks a handicapped reporter, Jordan Klepper weighs in on a shooting at Planned Parenthood, and filmmaker Spike Lee discusses "Chi-Raq."
11/30/2015
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E29December 1, 2015 - Nick Cannon
World leaders head to Paris for the COP21 climate conference, Jessica Williams searches for a hoverboard that actually flies, and Nick Cannon discusses the film "Chi-Raq."
12/01/2015
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E31December 3, 2015 - Idris Elba
President Obama addresses a mass shooting in Southern California, Ted Cruz releases hours of raw footage from filming campaign ads, and Idris Elba discusses "Luther."
12/03/2015
Full Ep
26:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E32December 7, 2015 - Jon Stewart
MSNBC ransacks the home of terrorism suspects on live TV, and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart returns to shame Congress into renewing health care for 9/11 first responders.
12/07/2015
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E33December 8, 2015 - Tom Perez
Donald Trump calls for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S., Hasan Minhaj examines white conservative extremists, and Labor Secretary Tom Perez discusses the middle class.
12/08/2015
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E34December 9, 2015 - Marion Cotillard
Ronny Chieng looks on the bright side of global warming, Adam Lowitt breaks down a GOP presidential forum at a Jewish league, and Marion Cotillard discusses "Macbeth."
12/09/2015
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E35December 10, 2015 - Michael Strahan
Jordan Klepper tries to determine if a good guy with a gun really is the best defense against a bad guy with a gun, and Michael Strahan discusses his memoir, "Wake Up Happy."
12/10/2015
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E36December 14, 2015 - Andy Cohen
ISIS releases a Chinese recruitment song, The Best F#@king News Team debates a controversial zombie nativity scene, and Andy Cohen discusses his miniseries "Then and Now."
12/14/2015
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E38December 16, 2015 - Will Smith
Jeb Bush stands up to Donald Trump during the latest GOP debate, Desi Lydic fact-checks the Republican candidates, and Will Smith discusses the biopic "Concussion."
12/16/2015
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E39December 17, 2015 - Will Ferrell
The Best F#@king News Team reviews the biggest headlines of 2015, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assembles a pop supergroup, and Will Ferrell chats about "Daddy's Home."
12/17/2015
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E40January 4, 2016 - David Cross
A new open-carry gun law goes into effect in Texas, Fox News spends New Year's Eve with the GOP presidential candidates, and David Cross discusses his show "Todd Margaret."
01/04/2016
