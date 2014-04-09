Biatches
Sweet Beef Tips - Uncensored
Season 1 E 5 • 09/04/2014
Dana slips her father's erectile dysfunction medication into the class's food.
BiatchesS1 • E1Let's Go Potty!
The girls speculate about why the mean girls don't like them and make use of the boys' room urinals.
09/04/2014
Full Ep
02:59
BiatchesS1 • E2Hair Down There - Uncensored
Dana is furious when she finds out that Julia has been hiding a pubic hair from her, and the two go on a mission to remove it.
09/04/2014
Full Ep
03:14
BiatchesS1 • E3Cha Cha Burp - Uncensored
After learning that they both want to have sex with Hot Hairy Croatian, Dana and Julia make the preparations necessary to lose their virginities.
09/04/2014
Full Ep
03:43
BiatchesS1 • E4Catfish Klitnick - Uncensored
Dana and Julia decide to set Ms. Klitnick up on a date after it becomes clear that she is incredibly lonely.
09/04/2014
Full Ep
03:52
