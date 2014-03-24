@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Wednesday, April 9, 2014
Season 1 E 65 • 04/09/2014
Ali Wong, Ron Funches and Guy Branum list #GeekyPorn titles, advertise pieces of nightmare taxidermy and come up with awful how-to videos for YouTube.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E55Monday, March 24, 2014
W. Kamau Bell, Eliza Skinner and Hannibal Buress find ways to #RuinAChildrensBook, guess what a record-breaker typed with his nose and list classic white people hashtags.
03/24/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E56Tuesday, March 25, 2014
Todd Barry, Jenny Johnson and Mike Lawrence take a look at what's going on at Walmart, list #CrappySnacks and caption a viewer-submitted selfie.
03/25/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E57Wednesday, March 26, 2014
Michelle Buteau, Neal Brennan and Dan Levy list #SchlongSongs, name weird Japanese technology and battle for a Nic Cage pillowcase.
03/26/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E58Thursday, March 27, 2014
Megan Neuringer, Ben Kronberg and Greg Proops come up with #BadBooze, watch sports fans dance on the jumbotron and list unappealing Airbnb listings.
03/27/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E59Monday, March 31, 2014
Seth Green, Rachel Bloom and Kevin Shinick name heart attack-inducing stadium foods, admire "Star Wars" fan art and list lame action figures.
03/31/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E60Tuesday, April 1, 2014
Kumail Nanjiani, Thomas Middleditch and T.J. Miller celebrate April Fools' Day with David Hasselhoff, list #FailedApps and tweet as a redneck possum.
04/01/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E61Wednesday, April 2, 2014
Rhys Darby, Amber Tamblyn and Kurt Braunohler list #ButtFlix titles, sing patriotic theme songs and fill in the blanks on OkCupid profiles.
04/02/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E62Thursday, April 3, 2014
Patton Oswalt, Blaine Capatch and Brian Posehn guess a congressional candidate's alter ego, list #WorseWrestlers and petition the White House.
04/03/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E63Monday, April 7, 2014
Arden Myrin, Kate Walsh and Jim Jefferies guess what YouTubers are ranting about, write an online dating profile for Vladimir Putin and list terrible Facebook statuses.
04/07/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E64Tuesday, April 8, 2014
Greg Behrendt, Esther Povitsky and Doug Benson list #RejectedIceCream, watch dating videos from the 80s and conduct a Reddit AMA with the Playboy grotto.
04/08/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E66Thursday, April 10, 2014
Jen Kirkman, Morgan Murphy and Paul F. Tompkins guess what's inside the wildly inappropriate book cover, list #WorseCoachellaBands and write Yelp reviews as goths in trees.
04/10/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E67Monday, April 21, 2014
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Nick Swardson and Marlon Wayans name the band behind a song about poop, guess which horrible chest tattoos are real and list matured video game titles.
04/21/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E68Tuesday, April 22, 2014
Jessica St. Clair, Lennon Parham and Rob Huebel list #GreenTVShows, write slogans for a bootleg Viagra medication and create upsetting online dating usernames.
04/22/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E69Wednesday, April 23, 2014
Brandon Johnson, Paul Scheer and Andy Daly list #GangstaBroadway musicals, discover bizarre apps and request orgasm donations.
04/23/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E70Thursday, April 24, 2014
Tom Lennon, April Richardson and Steve Agee list #LameOfficeHolidays, write stripper Yelp reviews and create tall tales about a legend named Pervert Dave.
04/24/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E71Monday, April 28, 2014
Matt Braunger, Mark Normand and Sara Schaefer advertise Kickstarter projects, #RuinAMovieQuote and list new selfie trends.
04/28/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E72Tuesday, April 29, 2014
Jason Sklar, Randy Sklar and Kyle Kinane guess which Chris Hardwick meme is real, list #WorseStarWars references and check out Juggalo dating profiles.
04/29/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E73Wednesday, April 30, 2014
Rove McManus, Baron Vaughn and Adam Cayton-Holland guess what Rihanna posted on Instagram, list #BadVacationSpots and watch a bizarre music video.
04/30/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E74Thursday, May 1, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Jim Gaffigan and Todd Glass pick new Toronto mayors, list #MonkeyFilms and caption pictures from the Awkward Family Photos art exhibit.
05/01/2014
