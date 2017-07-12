The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
January 11, 2018 - Jelani Cobb
Season 1 E 47 • 01/11/2018
Jordan warns of the dangers of the free press, learns the latest conservative trends from Niccole Thurman and Laura Grey, and chats with The New Yorker's Jelani Cobb.
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E36December 7, 2017 - Scott Kelly
Jordan discusses Donald Trump Jr.'s genius courtroom tactics with Niccole Thurman, takes the #MAGAMealChallenge and sits down with astronaut Scott Kelly.
12/07/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E37December 11, 2017 - John Della Volpe
Jordan defends Trump's soda habit, celebrates the rejection of fact-based smears against Roy Moore and talks with John Della Volpe about millennials' political futures.
12/11/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E38December 12, 2017 - Jessica Rosenworcel
Jordan predicts the results of the Alabama Senate race, discusses the sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump and chats with FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel.
12/12/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E39December 13, 2017 - Chris Matthews
Jordan finds a scapegoat for Roy Moore's loss in Alabama, visits Donald Trump's final rally of the year and sits down with MSNBC's Chris Matthews.
12/13/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E40December 14, 2017 - Lauren Duca
Jordan describes the impact of voter suppression on the Trump family, looks back on the year's biggest stories and chats with Teen Vogue columnist Lauren Duca.
12/14/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E41January 2, 2018 - Natasha Bertrand
Jordan honors American hero Guy Fieri, imagines the possibilities for a MAGA Football League with Tim Baltz and chats with journalist Natasha Bertrand.
01/02/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E42January 3, 2018 - Jeff Goodell
Jordan breaks down President Trump and Steve Bannon's public feud, talks to Laura Grey about the U.S.'s mean girl tactics and sits down with author Jeff Goodell.
01/03/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E43January 4, 2018 - David Miliband
Jordan details the White House infighting over Michael Wolff's tell-all, dissects the editing of Milo Yiannopoulos's controversial book and sits down with David Miliband.
01/04/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E45January 9, 2018 - Brian Stelter
Jordan reveals unverified dirt on Special Counsel Robert Mueller, sends Kobi Libii to investigate the Syrian refugee presence in Idaho and sits down with CNN's Brian Stelter.
01/09/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E46January 10, 2018 - Brian Klaas
Jordan discovers the dangers of bipartisanship, sends Kobi Libii to Lee Stranahan's citizen journalism school and chats with "The Despot's Apprentice" author Brian Klaas.
01/10/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E49January 16, 2018 - Jessica Valenti
Jordan uncovers President Trump's most boring political scandal, warns of the insidious war on men and chats with "Sex Object" author Jessica Valenti.
01/16/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E50January 17, 2018 - Matt Gertz
Jordan sends Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson to meet nominees for the Fake News Awards, learns a workout routine from Tim Baltz and chats with Media Matters fellow Matt Gertz.
01/17/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E51January 18, 2018 - David Cay Johnston
Jordan learns about America's metaphorical border wall, sends Niccole Thurman to investigate artwork by Guantanamo Bay detainees and chats with author David Cay Johnston.
01/18/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E52January 22, 2018 - Jason Kander
Jordan reveals the details of a secret government shutdown, explores Donald Trump's approach to female voters and sits down with Let America Vote president Jason Kander.
01/22/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E53January 23, 2018 - Vicente Fox
Jordan runs down Hollywood's list of liberal Oscar nominees, discovers a solution for conservatives in California and chats with former Mexican President Vicente Fox.
01/23/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E54January 24, 2018 - Stephanie Schriock
Jordan calls for an end to the gun violence debate, sends Kobi Libii to investigate Muslim extremism in Michigan and chats with EMILY's List president Stephanie Schriock.
01/24/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E55January 25, 2018 - Ted Lieu
Jordan drafts a classified memo about the FBI, puts a new spin on politically correct words with Tim Baltz and sits down with Congressman Ted Lieu.
01/25/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E56January 29, 2018 - Roy Wood Jr.
Jordan welcomes Sean Hannity to the fringe, dissects the decline of LGBTQ acceptance with Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson and chats with This Is Not Happening host Roy Wood Jr.
01/29/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E57January 30, 2018 - Lauren Duca & Charlamagne Tha God
In this live post-State of the Union episode, Jordan clarifies Trump's message of unity, sends Kobi Libii to a boycott and sits down with Charlamagne Tha God and Lauren Duca.
01/30/2018
