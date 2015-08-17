@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Extended - Thursday, September 17, 2015 - Uncensored
Season 2 E 157 • 09/17/2015
Mary Lynn Rajskub, David Koechner and Jim Jefferies name obscure Emmy categories, celebrate #OppositeDay and learn about head transplants in this uncensored, extended episode.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E147Monday, August 17, 2015
Bridey Elliott, Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham hand out #RealTeenAwards, discover the next dance craze and critique a man's attempt to join a goat herd.
08/17/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E148Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Liza Treyger, Beth Stelling and Sam Morril summarize #CollegeIn3Words, watch on-air weatherman bloopers and vent their Wes Anderson-related road rage.
08/18/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E149Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Wil Wheaton, Felicia Day and April Richardson pitch new mottos for Subway, list #ScientificSongs and check out the @midnight Home Edition.
08/19/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E150Extended - Thursday, August 20, 2015 - Uncensored
Derek Waters, Natasha Leggero and Andy Daly write political Yelp reviews, read #BadInFlightAnnouncements and search for porn on this uncensored, extended episode.
08/20/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E151Tuesday, September 8, 2015
Andrea Savage, James Urbaniak and Paul F. Tompkins shop for "Star Wars" merchandise, #RuinABoardGame and list unusual facts about a certain video game plumber.
09/08/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E152Wednesday, September 9, 2015
Kyle Dunnigan, Hari Kondabolu and Matt Braunger use dance as a way to distract from political scandals, list #RejectedAppleProducts and listen to farmers singing parody songs.
09/09/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E153Extended - Thursday, September 10, 2015 - Uncensored
Jon Lajoie, Steve Rannazzisi and Paul Scheer of "The League" expose #NewNFLScandals and list bad porn magazines in this uncensored, extended episode.
09/10/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E154Monday, September 14, 2015
Seth Green, Craig Ferguson and Greg Proops offer #MarriageAdvicein3Words, guess the price of a life-size Batman statue and compete for the title of Mr. Midnight.
09/14/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E155Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Nick Swardson, Kyle Kinane and Nikki Glaser propose new environmental initiatives for the LAPD, pitch #BadMovieMashups and reminisce about the 90s.
09/15/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E156Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Heather Anne Campbell, Jon Daly and James Adomian welcome Bernie Sanders to the show, list #SexyStarWars puns and deliver a toast at an upscale Taco Bell.
09/16/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E157Extended - Thursday, September 17, 2015 - Uncensored
09/17/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E158Monday, September 21, 2015
Jessica Lowe, John Hodgman and Ron Funches invent socially conscious snacks, list #OneLetterOffSongs and give questionable directions using Google Street View.
09/21/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E159Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Justin Willman, Doug Benson and Ron Funches rebrand Volkswagen with a new slogan, pitch #NewMuppetPlotlines and learn how to be the life of a party circa 1986.
09/22/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E160Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Jesse Joyce, Sara Schaefer and Ron Funches celebrate the fourth Blood Moon, brush up on their #CatHistory and describe Ted Nugent in three words.
09/23/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E1Monday, September 28, 2015
Jack McBrayer, Matt Walsh and Rob Riggle send a message to the Martians, evoke #AutumnIn3Words and solve social media mysteries.
09/28/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E2Tuesday, September 29, 2015
James Davis, David Krumholtz and Lauren Lapkus spread rumors about the iPhone 8, pitch ideas for #HipHopCartoons and ask the dumbest questions they can think of.
09/29/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E3Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Jen Kirkman, Tom Lennon and Rhys Darby suggest #BadTrampStamps, write acceptance speeches for the Toy Hall of Fame and pitch ideas for future #HashtagWars.
09/30/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E4Extended - Thursday, October 1, 2015 - Uncensored
Sarah Tiana, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar help Hillary Clinton win the sorority vote, list #Pizzalebrities and write a review about Chris in this uncensored, extended episode.
10/01/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E5Monday, October 5, 2015
"Dr. Ken" cast mates Ken Jeong, Suzy Nakamura and Dave Foley offer suggestions to Twitter's CEO, invent #NewSpaceFacts and diagnose illnesses based on terrible illustrations.
10/05/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E6Tuesday, October 6, 2015
Alexi Wasser, Tom Lenk and Kurt Braunohler impersonate Australian doctors, come up with #BadInventions and guide a wildlife tour through scenic Chernobyl.
10/06/2015
